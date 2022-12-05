OBITUARY: Peggy Sue Calvert ‘Sudie’

Peggy Sue Calvert “Sudie”, age 80, of Pleasant View, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Mrs. Calvert was born on September 18, 1942, to the late Samuel & Kathreen “Shorty” Jones.

She had a passion for hair & beauty and grand creativity. She loved “treasure hunting”, going to estate sales, thrift stores, and flea markets just to name a few.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Calvert; sister, Shearon Kehl; granddaughter, Jennifer Wix; great-granddaughter, Adrianna Wix; and son-in-law, Larry Nale.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Nale, John (Angela) Henderson, and Lisa Fierro; step-sons, Dustin “Bo” (Melanie) Calvert and Robby (Misty) Calvert; brother, Robert (Katrina) Jones; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Heather, Casey, Samantha, Jonathan, Abby, and Emma; 5 step-grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 9th, with her cousin, David Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery with family & friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00 PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses may be made to Austin & Bell Funeral Home.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

