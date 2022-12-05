Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Undergraduate Student Government pilot program to provide free transportation for students to and from airport for breakThe LanternColumbus, OH
What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
What To Watch: Buckeyes open Big Ten play by hosting Rutgers
No. 25 Ohio State will open Big Ten play by hosting Rutgers on Thursday night at Value City Arena. ESPN2 will have national coverage with tip-off at 7 p.m. The Buckeyes improved to 6-2 by defeating St. Francis (Pa.) 96-59 on Saturday at Value City Arena. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh...
BM5: Next OSU QB commitment? | Respect Reese | Portalpalooza
Ohio State is working to finish off the Class of 2023, make serious inroads with the Class of 2024, lord over the transfer portal and retain needed Buckeyes with a wandering eye. Oh, might as well get ready for Georgia, too. Lots going on for Ohio State. Lots for us...
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation: Is Brian Hartline the answer for OSU’s open offensive coordinator job?
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal
247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
BM5: Latest Ohio State intrigue on Playoff, Portal, Personnel
Playoff preparation. Portal permutations. Personnel on the move. It's nuts right now in college football and Columbus is hardly spared the craziness. Ohio State is preparing for Georgia in a Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal, while seeing its roster change and transfer targets emerge ... as staffers come and go?. Who better...
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
Portal and running back talk; who looks good for 2023 class; and more...
Ohio State related portal and running back talk; who looks good for Buckeyes’ 2023 class; and more...
WOUB
Kevin Lanier gets graphic design position at NBC 4 in Columbus
ATHENS, OH – Kevin Lanier ’22 hasn’t been out of college for very long, but already has a job as a graphic designer at NBC 4 in Columbus thanks to his experience at Ohio University and WOUB. “I started working at WOUB during my senior year in...
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: City of Columbus Defies Judge, Votes to Pass Illegal Gun Control Laws
At its Dec. 5, 2022, meeting, Columbus City Council voted in favor of a package of gun control laws despite a judge's order to stay any such action. The ordinances include a ban on magazines that hold 30 or more rounds and mandatory firearm storage in the home among other measures.
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 months
Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which announced it is shutting down. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern Reporter.
