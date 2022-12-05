Read full article on original website
You Can 3D-Print This Game Boy Blaster That Fires Foam Darts From Swappable Cartridges
The Game Boy was a groundbreaking device when it debuted over thirty years ago, and is still influencing the design of similar devices even today. But while the Lame Boy looks like a very deliberate knock-off of the handheld, it’s actually a cleverly designed dart blaster that anyone with a 3D printer, and some basic making skills, can build themselves.
The Best Retro Gaming Handhelds and Gifts
The ‘80s was considered a golden era of marketing to kids, and several decades later, those kids who spent their childhoods with Saturday morning cartoons and 8-bit consoles are fully-grown adults with jobs and responsibilities, maybe looking to recapture some of the joy of their youth. Nostalgia is now a big business, and retro gaming is more popular than ever.
The DJI Mini 3 Sacrifices Crash Avoidance, Gets $260 Cheaper
The cost of everything from gas to groceries is endlessly rising, but DJI seems to be the only company tackling inflation head-on, by releasing more affordable versions of its most popular drones. First it was the DJI Mavic 3 Classic: a cheaper version lacking the original Mavic 3's telephoto lens, and now it’s the DJI Mini 3, which sacrifices the Pro version’s best feature: automatic obstacle avoidance.
