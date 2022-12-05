Read full article on original website
Related
China’s rules for ‘deepfakes’ to take effect from Jan. 10
SHANGHAI — China’s new rules for content providers that alter facial and voice data will take effect from Jan. 10, its cyberspace regulator said, as it looks to more tightly scrutinize so-called “deepfake” technology and services. The regulations from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued late on Sunday provide for people to be protected from being impersonated without their consent by deepfakes — images that are virtually indistinguishable from the original, and easily used for manipulation or misinformation. The CAC said the move was aimed at curbing risks that might arise from activities provided by such platforms that use deep learning or virtual reality to alter any online content, what the regulator calls “deep synthesis service providers”, and to also promote the industry’s healthy development.
China to abolish its Covid-19 trace tracking service, the 'Mobile Itinerary card,' on Tuesday, officials say
China will abolish its Covid-19 trace tracking service, the "Mobile Itinerary card," on Tuesday, officials say.
Gizmodo
Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second
Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
Gizmodo
Take a Peek Inside Wing’s Autonomous Delivery Drone Command Center
Alphabet owned autonomous delivery drone company Wing on Friday released footage of a first of its kind delivery drone command center. The space resembles a military war room but rather than monitor Predator drones dropping bombs over villages, Wing technicians will watch Uber like GPS routes to ensure flying Doritos and Tylenol get to their intended recipients.
Gizmodo
The DJI Mini 3 Sacrifices Crash Avoidance, Gets $260 Cheaper
The cost of everything from gas to groceries is endlessly rising, but DJI seems to be the only company tackling inflation head-on, by releasing more affordable versions of its most popular drones. First it was the DJI Mavic 3 Classic: a cheaper version lacking the original Mavic 3's telephoto lens, and now it’s the DJI Mini 3, which sacrifices the Pro version’s best feature: automatic obstacle avoidance.
Comments / 0