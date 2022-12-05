State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred yesterday evening in the Milford area.

On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:28 p.m., a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking the subject on foot but was unable to do so.

The pedestrian that was struck, a 49-year-old Milford man, sustained serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and identification is pending notification to his family and relatives. The driver of the Corolla, an 18-year-old woman from Wilmington, Delaware, was not injured. The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old male from Newark, Delaware, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision. Bay Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 120522 0949

-End-

The post State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .