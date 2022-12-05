ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Condemns Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

By Igor Bobic
HuffPost
HuffPost
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3ItM_0jXtNBv000

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) condemned Donald Trump’s call to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution over his false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Murkowski wrote on Twitter:

The Alaska Republican was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict the former president during his second Senate impeachment trial.

Trump over the weekend suggested that Twitter messages between the social media platform’s leaders in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election discussing Joe Biden’s son Hunter warranted a complete election redo or simply a coup in which he would be installed as president.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote on Truth Social , the platform he started after being kicked off Twitter after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, where his supporters violently sought to prevent Biden’s certification as president.

Most congressional Republicans stayed silent in the wake of Trump’s post on Saturday, though many are expected to weigh in later on Monday after they return to Washington. A few did speak out over the weekend, however.

Rep. Mike Turner (Ohio), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he “vehemently” disagrees and “absolutely” condemns the remarks.

GOP Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York also objected to the remarks in an interview on CNN, saying he “ obviously ” didn’t support it.

“The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American,” Lawler said. “I think the former president would be well-advised to focus on the future, if he is going to run for president again.”

Trump announced his second bid for president last month while facing federal investigations over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s already come under fire since then for dining with an avowed white nationalist, but few Republicans have yet flatly ruled out supporting him should he win the 2024 GOP nomination.

Comments / 36

Greg Bernier
5d ago

Wow talk about taking a statement out of context. If you read his whole statement you would know he didn't say that!

Reply(6)
12
Kurtis Morin
4d ago

I love it Trump makes a joke and liberal heads explode everywhere. Murkowski is just mad that nobody likes her!

Reply
11
ReaDawn Camren
6d ago

well it sounds like he's blaming Hunter Biden for him losing the 2020 election so might as well do away with parts of the constitution, trump believe in autocracy

Reply(3)
4
Related
The Hill

Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Calls Him ‘Only Republican Who Could Lose’ 2024 Election

Donald Trump’s Tuesday night announcement of a new bid for the presidency went down like a lead balloon with some GOP officials—including some who worked closely with him during his time in office. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting White House chief of staff between January 2019 and March 2020, tore into the former president’s electoral credibility on CNN. When Anderson Cooper asked Mulvaney if he thought Trump’s announcement was good for the Republican party, Mulvaney said: “No, I don’t, because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose.” Mulvaney added that if Trump became the GOP nominee: “That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion. It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024. And I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
HuffPost

HuffPost

223K+
Followers
12K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy