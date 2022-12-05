GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Condemns Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) condemned Donald Trump’s call to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution over his false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Murkowski wrote on Twitter:

The Alaska Republican was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict the former president during his second Senate impeachment trial.

Trump over the weekend suggested that Twitter messages between the social media platform’s leaders in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election discussing Joe Biden’s son Hunter warranted a complete election redo or simply a coup in which he would be installed as president.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote on Truth Social , the platform he started after being kicked off Twitter after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, where his supporters violently sought to prevent Biden’s certification as president.

Most congressional Republicans stayed silent in the wake of Trump’s post on Saturday, though many are expected to weigh in later on Monday after they return to Washington. A few did speak out over the weekend, however.

Rep. Mike Turner (Ohio), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he “vehemently” disagrees and “absolutely” condemns the remarks.

GOP Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York also objected to the remarks in an interview on CNN, saying he “ obviously ” didn’t support it.

“The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American,” Lawler said. “I think the former president would be well-advised to focus on the future, if he is going to run for president again.”

Trump announced his second bid for president last month while facing federal investigations over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s already come under fire since then for dining with an avowed white nationalist, but few Republicans have yet flatly ruled out supporting him should he win the 2024 GOP nomination.