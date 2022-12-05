ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...

