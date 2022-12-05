Read full article on original website
BBM
6d ago
She should have resigned before being asked😳. But this incident proves further she had no integrity 😤
Reply(1)
5
tbrown17
6d ago
It was her husband’s mistake to drive the unlicensed vehicle on city street, but she was incredibly stoopid to seek a break from the local LEO. How long had she been law enforcement? GMAFB
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Comments / 13