MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from this morning at 6:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Hwy 191. The vehicle was eastbound on Hwy 191 in the inside lane when it entered a side skid, crossed the outside lane into the center median and rolled over.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050 at around 8:38 a.m.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS has confirmed it is investigating a deadly crash in Midland County between Greenwood and Stanton. The crash took place around 8:38 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050. DPS reports it involved two commercial trucks. According to the crash report,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]
MIDLAND, Texas — A former Legacy High School student is in jail after stealing multiple cars from people at the school. Anzell Coleman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use a vehicle and one counts of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. According to documents...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man arrested earlier this month after being accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kidnap their one-year-old child has additionally been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a man said he was stabbed in the neck. According to an affidavit, on November […]
MIDLAND, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday crash involving a Midland ISD school bus with four students on board, according to a district spokesperson. Viewers said the crash happened at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. At this time, what caused the incident has...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large. This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, […]
MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of this case.) Midland police confirmed late Friday night that they arrested the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the HomeTowne Studios on Midkiff Road. Raven Robert Rodriguez, 30, was wanted for capital murder. The incident occurred...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men concerning the murder of an 11-month-old child. Monday, deputies responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital about an unresponsive child that later passed away. An investigation revealed that the child was in the biological father’s custody when the incident occurred.
MIDLAND, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death at the HomeTowne Studios Inn in Midland Thursday morning. Tenants reported hearing a disturbance around 4:30 a.m., with police responding to calls about the disturbance around 5 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found Mariela Galindo Lozano, 28,...
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has teamed up with TxDOT to create emergency response plans for the new construction project starting on December 16. There will be major detours for people traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads. The bridge is currently closed to prepare for the demolition. The Midkiff Bridge will soon follow with its demolition n Early 2023.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a 13-year-old boy from Wilson & Young Middle School for threatening to get a gun and shoot up the school. According to ECISD, the boy was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a firearm on Campus or Bus.
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday. According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation. Later...
ODESSA, Texas — A Wilson & Young Middle School student was arrested Thursday for making a school threat. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the 13-year-old boy threatened to get a gun and “shoot up the school.”. He was arrested for the class A misdemeanor charge of...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
ANDREWS, Texas — At around 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, 19-year-old Fabian Terceno was pronounced dead after his driver reered off the road and the vehicle rolled over multiple times. The driver of the 2019 Freightliner truck was 24-year-old Aaron Alfredo-Cordova Bustillos. The truck was traveling southbound on US 385...
