MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has teamed up with TxDOT to create emergency response plans for the new construction project starting on December 16. There will be major detours for people traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads. The bridge is currently closed to prepare for the demolition. The Midkiff Bridge will soon follow with its demolition n Early 2023.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO