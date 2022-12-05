ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigates deadly single-vehicle crash

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from this morning at 6:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Hwy 191. The vehicle was eastbound on Hwy 191 in the inside lane when it entered a side skid, crossed the outside lane into the center median and rolled over.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
ODESSA, TX
KXAN

3 men arrested in death of Texas 11 month old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect accused of stabbing man in neck

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man arrested earlier this month after being accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kidnap their one-year-old child has additionally been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a man said he was stabbed in the neck.  According to an affidavit, on November […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

No injuries reported after MISD bus crash

MIDLAND, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday crash involving a Midland ISD school bus with four students on board, according to a district spokesperson. Viewers said the crash happened at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. At this time, what caused the incident has...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Permian freshman arrested for threatening another student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

BOLO: MPD identifies murder suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large. This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Street race ends in arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Arrested For Death Of Child

Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men concerning the murder of an 11-month-old child. Monday, deputies responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital about an unresponsive child that later passed away. An investigation revealed that the child was in the biological father’s custody when the incident occurred.
NewsWest 9

Tenants at HomeTowne Studios Inn react to deadly stabbing

MIDLAND, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death at the HomeTowne Studios Inn in Midland Thursday morning. Tenants reported hearing a disturbance around 4:30 a.m., with police responding to calls about the disturbance around 5 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found Mariela Galindo Lozano, 28,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland County and TxDOT partner up to create Emergency Response Plans

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has teamed up with TxDOT to create emergency response plans for the new construction project starting on December 16. There will be major detours for people traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads. The bridge is currently closed to prepare for the demolition. The Midkiff Bridge will soon follow with its demolition n Early 2023.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

13-year-old ECISD student arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a 13-year-old boy from Wilson & Young Middle School for threatening to get a gun and shoot up the school. According to ECISD, the boy was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a firearm on Campus or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
MIDLAND, TX
