IMX Price Analysis: IMX token price tumbles to demand zone, has it bottomed?

IMX price is trading with downtrend momentum towards the lower trendline of the parallel channel. IMX token price is forming a downward parallel channel pattern as it continues the short term bearish trend. The pair of IMX/BTC is at 0.00002817 BTC with a decrease of -1.36% in the past 24...
CAKE token price analysis: CAKE token price getting ready for a sprint race.

The CAKE token price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame, following the choppy moves in the overall cryptocurrency markets. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of CAKE/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0002325...
BRCC Stock, Is Investors Holding Worth?

On the weekend, BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) showed a strong price trend momentum in its price. Expecting a short signal. 66.67% profitability is based on 3 trades at which the profit factor is 10.39. According to Bloomberg, two of the research analysts suggested a hold recommendation for BRCC stock, on...

