ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Reliability watchdog warns of potential electric shortfalls this winter

By Robert Zullo
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxtID_0jXtLivH00

The nonprofit regulator charged with helping ensure the reliability of the North American electric grid is warning of potential electric supply shortfalls during severe weather this winter in several regions of the country.

Earlier this month, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which sets and enforces reliability standards for the bulk power system in the U.S., Canada and part of Mexico, said New England and parts of the South and Midwest, are “at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”

The organization pointed to fuel supply problems, potential shipping disruptions, limited natural gas infrastructure, fossil and nuclear plant retirements and high potential peak electric demand as contributing risk factors during sustained cold weather.

“While the grid has a sufficient supply of capacity resources under normal winter conditions, we are concerned that some areas are highly vulnerable to extreme and prolonged cold,” said John Moura, NERC’s director of reliability assessment and performance analysis, in a statement. “As a result, load-shedding may be required to maintain reliability.”

( Load-shedding means intentionally interrupting the flow of electricity to customers to reduce the strain on the grid.)

Warnings of potential outages in the South

NERC’s report says Texas, which largely operates its own electric grid, and much of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and the Carolinas, are all vulnerable to extreme cold because it could trigger power plant outages and big spikes in demand. In many parts of the South, electricity is the prime heating source and NERC says power generators and the fuel supply infrastructure that serves them “remain vulnerable without weatherization upgrades,” despite improvements since Winter Storm Uri in 2021, which caused an estimated 246 deaths in Texas after the grid collapsed.

“While the risk of energy emergencies in the three areas hardest hit during that event has not been eliminated, enhancements to equipment freeze protection and cold weather preparations for both the gas and electric industries is a positive step,” said Mark Olson, NERC’s manager of reliability assessments.

Duke Energy, which has about 4.5 million electric customers in the Carolinas, said it is prepared for extreme weather with well-stocked coal inventories that exceed pre-winter goals.

“We are ready to meet the energy needs of our customers every day, regardless of the weather,” said Bill Norton, a company spokesperson. “As we do before each winter, we have prepared for the possibility of extreme cold across our electric system.”

Norton also cited a power mix that includes renewables, nuclear, natural gas, coal and hydroelectric power, grid upgrades to serve a growing number of customers in North Carolina and plants that can run on more than one kind of fuel as key to guarding against outages caused by extreme weather.

MISO: Extreme cold weather would bring challenges

For the part of the grid overseen by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator , an area that includes all or parts of 15 U.S. states including Wisconsin, NERC worries that more than 4.2 gigawatts of nuclear and coal power plants have been retired. That’s the rough equivalent of four large (1,000 megawatt) power plants.

“An extreme cold-weather event that extends deep into MISO’s area could lead to high generator outages from inadequate weatherization in southern units and unavailability of fuel for natural-gas-fired generators,” the report says.

MISO predicts its peak winter demand will be 102 gigawatts, with 113 gigawatts of electric generation available “under normal grid conditions,” Brandon Morris, a spokesman, said in an email. The organization’s all-time peak winter record for power demand was 109 gigawatts on Jan. 6, 2017. However, Morris said staff members from the organization noted in a winter readiness workshop last month that extreme cold weather, intense winter storms and/or fuel supply issues could create challenges for MISO and local utilities.

Power generators in MISO, however, have shown improvement in preparing their plants for extreme weather, according to a winterization survey the organization conducted, Morris said.

In New England concerns about fuel delivery

New England relies on liquefied natural gas imports and oil-fired generators to meet peak demand days, NERC said, which means fuel delivery constraints and limited inventory of liquid fuels, worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine could increase the chance that power plants might lack the fuel they need to run, resulting in potential energy shortages in extreme weather.

Concerns about winter power in New England aren’t new. In an August letter to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Gordon van Welie, president and CEO of ISO New England, which is responsible for managing the flow of electricity for the six New England states, noted that concerns about energy challenges in the region go back a decade. He added that even as the states in the region push to decarbonize, it will rely on natural gas for the near future.

“During the coldest days of the year, New England does not have sufficient pipeline infrastructure to meet the region’s demand for natural gas for both home heating and power generation,” van Welie wrote, adding that the organization has developed a tool to forecast potential energy shortfalls 21 days out and got federal approval to keep a natural gas fired plant running with access to liquefied natural gas imports.

“Based on these actions, and the results of our winter assessment to date, the ISO expects to be able to operate the system reliably in a mild to moderate winter (using established operational procedures to manage capacity deficiencies),” he wrote. “However, concerns remain should the region experience an extreme winter.”

The organization wants the federal government to heed requests made last summer by New England governors, including exploring suspension of the federal Jones Act, which prohibits foreign vessels from transporting goods (like liquified natural gas) between U.S. ports and developing a regional energy reserve for fuel oil in the area, among other asks.

NERC’s recommendations

NERC made a broad series of recommendations to mitigate risks to the power grid from extreme weather. First, it said power generators should be preparing for winter conditions and communicating with grid operators. They also should ensure they have adequate fuel on hand and the organizations that monitor them should keep tabs on fuel supplies as well. But NERC also urged state regulators and policymakers to “preserve critical generation resources at risk of retirement prior to the winter season and support requests for environmental and transportation waivers.”

Holly Bender, the Sierra Club’s senior director of energy campaigns, called NERC’s suggestion to suspend environmental rules to keep fossil plants running “the wrong strategy.” Rather, Bender said the report makes the case that reliance on fossil fuels itself poses risks and she urged state regulators to instead push energy efficiency and weatherization programs that will cut power use. “Whether it’s water shortages in the summer or frozen coal piles and short fuel supply in the winter, fossil fuels like coal and gas struggle through extreme weather,” she said. “In addition to the public health, environmental, and climate impacts, fossil fuels are increasingly unreliable, contributing to energy insecurity and unpredictable price spikes that impact the most vulnerable members of our communities the most.”

The post Reliability watchdog warns of potential electric shortfalls this winter appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

These countries increased solar capacity the most since 2007

Solar energy has been collected and utilized since as early as the 18th century—but the past decade or so has seen a marked acceleration in the growth of solar energy as a power source across the globe. This shift is partly altruistic: Government administrations are communicating concerns about fossil fuels more vocally and holding each other accountable for finding alternative energy sources. Last year, the United Nations Climate Change Conference brought together world leaders to develop policies and set goals promoting clean energy. ...
Wyoming News

Washington has experienced the largest productivity gains over the past decade

Differences in industry composition also help explain the places where productivity gains have been most pronounced recently. Washington and California, two states that have economies that are highly dependent on the information sector, respectively rank first and third in the percentage change in labor productivity over the last decade at 32.2% and 28.4%. Meanwhile, five states have actually seen negative growth in productivity in recent years. At the bottom of the list is Wyoming, where labor productivity declined by 5.1%. The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade, researchers at HowtoHome.com calculated the percentage change in the BLS labor productivity index between 2011 and 2021. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater change in real value-added output was ranked higher. Here are the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Global solar electricity generation is nearly 200 times what it was in 2006

At 5.11 terawatt hours in 2006, solar energy made up just 0.03% of the world's electricity sources. By 2021, this portion had grown to 3.65% of the world's electricity generation, constituting 1,004.37 terawatt hours and marking a stunning 19,555% increase. These numbers are only expected to continue to grow, perhaps even matching the usage of fossil fuel and nuclear sources by 2026. There are several reasons for the rising popularity of solar electricity, including incentives and renewable energy goals set forward by many global governments; however, the most influential factor may be financial: Solar energy is becoming an increasingly cost-effective electricity option. And the more solar electricity is used, the cheaper these systems become, thus increasing affordability.
Wyoming News

Oceania is the leading region when it comes to solar electricity

​​Importing fossil fuels is prohibitively expensive in Oceania's isolated countries, making renewable energy sources attractive options. With nearly a third of Oceania's population—particularly people living on smaller islands—without access to electricity, the area has been a focus of nonprofits developing off-grid solar panels. In particular, Australia enjoys a combination of high winds and constant sun, making it a perfect candidate for solar energy. The country's solar electricity generation began increasing notably around 2016.
Wyoming News

Labor Market Kept It Tight in 2022

Workers have had a banner year in 2022 — wages are high, employment is strong and job-hopping opportunities are plentiful, a streak that continued through the latest numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Dec. 2.There’s still one more jobs report coming in January to cap off the year, but experts say it’s doubtful anything radical will happen to void this assessment: The labor market is still running hot.“The key takeaway for 2022 is the labor market has lived to fight another month in terms of its tightness and strength,” says Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP Research Institute....
Wyoming News

U.S. States With the Largest Increase in Labor Productivity Over the Last Decade

Photo Credit: Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock After an apparent boom during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, labor productivity in the U.S. economy has been underwhelming since. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported declining labor productivity for three of the last five quarters, and the most recent report only found growth of 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022. The dramatic increase in productivity during the early months of...
Wyoming News

United States

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $9,212 - Average tuition for a master's degree: $12,171 - 51.2% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 3.6% points higher than OECD average The average cost of a college degree in the United States, without considering room, board, or books, was calculated by averaging the tuition of public, private, and for-profit institutions. Federal Reserve data reveals that more than 4 in 10 people who attended college took out student loans. Among those individuals, adults under 30 have taken out more educational loans than older adults, consistent with borrowing trends. In 2021, the median individual debt was between $20,000 and $25,000.
Wyoming News

Preliminary border data: Record number of apprehensions, gotaways in November

(The Center Square) – Preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a border agent shows record numbers of apprehensions and gotaways at the southern border in November. Agents apprehended 212,608 illegal foreign nationals and recorded at least 93,461 who evaded law enforcement and are now living illegally somewhere in the U.S. Combined, they total at least 306,069. The preliminary data excludes Office of Field...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Canada

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $4,924 ($4,289 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $8,724 ($3,447 less than in the U.S.) - 66.4% of 25-34 year olds were college educated in 2020 --- 18.8% points higher than OECD average The Canadian higher education system's operation and regulation depend on each province, so studying in British Columbia can be more appealing to some, while others might opt for Nova Scotia. Overall, postsecondary education in Canada is highly popular: Year after year, it maintains its spot in the top five countries with the highest number of college graduates in the 25-34 age bracket. Keep in mind that tuition is not free anywhere in the nation, especially not for international students.
AFP

Basketball star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer

American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed home on Thursday after being freed from a Russian prison in a swap for Viktor Bout, the notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death."  In a statement, Paul Whelan's brother David said he was "glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home."
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy