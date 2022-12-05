ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, MI

Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
DETROIT, MI
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
DETROIT, MI
1 woman injured in apartment fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - First responders are at the scene of what had been a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side early Friday evening. One resident was injured escaping the blaze from a second-floor window, but the fire appears to have been put out. The fire...
DETROIT, MI
2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
DETROIT, MI
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
INKSTER, MI
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
LIVONIA, MI
I-75 closing in Detroit for Gordie Howe Bridge work this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge entry ramp to the U.S. will cause I-75 closures this weekend in Detroit. As crews place support girders, there will be both full and partial closures on the freeway. I-75 closures:. Partial closures – December 9, 2022, 7 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
Utica Tree Lighting

It's beginning to feel like Christmas with forecasts of light snow and chilly temperatures. Now one community is making it look like Christmas too with their annual tree lighting. In this Weather or Not, we take you to Utica for festivities and fireworks!
UTICA, MI
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
DETROIT, MI

