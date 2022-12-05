Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit. Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. He...
fox2detroit.com
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police release photo of Jeep involved in shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are searching for the shooter after two groups got into an argument outside of the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit late Thursday night. The shooting was caught on surveillance video outside of one of the city's four-star hotels. Police said two groups were beefing...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects use chains, car to steal ATM from hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township
Royal Oak Twp., Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a theft of an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township. The theft happened Saturday night at the Baymont Inn located at 8 Mile Road. Police say several individuals entered the lobby and attached chains to...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
fox2detroit.com
1 woman injured in apartment fire on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - First responders are at the scene of what had been a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side early Friday evening. One resident was injured escaping the blaze from a second-floor window, but the fire appears to have been put out. The fire...
fox2detroit.com
2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police: Victim followed, shot after suspect shoots into his vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was shot at, followed, then shot Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the 25-year-old victim was in his vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenkell just after 6:50 p.m. Someone got out of the rear passenger side of a vehicle and shot into his vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
fox2detroit.com
2 Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office workers fired for stealing drugs
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Macomb County employees have been fired and could face criminal charges for allegedly stealing drugs out of the medical examiner’s property room, where they both worked. Investigators say the 32-year-old woman and 50-year-old man both started at the examiner’s office around the...
fox2detroit.com
Deer with Halloween plastic bucket stuck on its face freed by South Lyon rescue group
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An animal rescue group came to the aid of a deer with a Halloween bucket on its head Friday. The South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery group came to the aid of a deer it had nicknamed, Bucky, which had been seen for days in and around a Bloomfield Hill neighborhood with the plastic bucket stuck on its face.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
fox2detroit.com
I-75 closing in Detroit for Gordie Howe Bridge work this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge entry ramp to the U.S. will cause I-75 closures this weekend in Detroit. As crews place support girders, there will be both full and partial closures on the freeway. I-75 closures:. Partial closures – December 9, 2022, 7 p.m....
fox2detroit.com
Utica Tree Lighting
It's beginning to feel like Christmas with forecasts of light snow and chilly temperatures. Now one community is making it look like Christmas too with their annual tree lighting. In this Weather or Not, we take you to Utica for festivities and fireworks!
fox2detroit.com
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
Comments / 0