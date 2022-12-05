ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose in danger of breaking last year’s record for deadly crashes

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — There are three weeks left of 2022 and San Jose officials are worried the city is going to break last year’s record of 60 vehicle fatalities. Just one more deadly crash is all it would take.

Some of the more talked about deadly crashes include the death of a San Jose State football player Camdan McWright. He would have been 19 years old this month, but a school bus hit him on a scooter and killed him.

San Jose also wants to make streets near schools safer for kids walking and biking to campus, especially after a third grader was killed in September. The 8-year-old was hit by a car near Castlemont Elementary School.

San Jose streets have become more and more dangerous. During the last decade, traffic deaths have more than doubled from 29 in 2010 to 60 in 2021.

Last year saw a record high with 60 deaths. Now, in the last month of 2022, the city is on track to beat this number. San Jose saw most of the deaths on what they call the 17 most dangerous streets, most of which on the east side of the city.

The city is spending nearly a million dollars on a marketing campaign to change driver behavior. The transportation department is working on changing driver behavior.

What is to blame? People driving too fast, reckless driving, distracted driving and driving under the influence have all been cited as factors.

There have been some temporary solutions put in place including the painting of intersections and barriers put up to slow drivers down on Senter Road. The city is also adding high visibility crosswalks, trimming trees to make sure existing signs can be seen and putting more stop signs around schools.

