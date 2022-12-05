LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their first 2023 prospect since hiring Jeff Brohm as their next head coach, as Micah Carter has flipped his verbal pledge from Purdue to the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:. Prospect: Micah Carter. Position: Defensive End. Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO