Artipasta to open a second location in North Central Austin
Artipasta's menu features a half dozen handmade pastas and sauces. (Courtesy Artipasta) Artipasta, a South 1st Street food truck serving handmade pasta and Italian food, is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at the Linc. The new location will be fast-casual and have the same menu, featuring north Italian-style lasagna, spaghetti carbonara and more. The owner, Italian native Ugo Bigi, said he aims to open the new restaurant in the beginning of 2023. The South 1st food truck will remain open, and the new restaurant will be located at 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin. 512-228-7489. www.artipasta.com.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Ghost kitchen Benvolio's offers delivery, pickup from inside Juliet Italian Kitchen at Arboretum
Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through the Juliet Italian Kitchen menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Benvolio’s Arboretum, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Juliet Italian Kitchen's Arboretum location, 10000 Research Blvd., Bldg. C, Austin, started serving its delivery and pickup customers this September. The kitchen serves Italian comfort food, including pizza and sandwiches, and has a second location at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin. Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through Juliet's menu. www.benvolios-tx.com.
Maroni's Pizza Kitchen relocates to Tanger Outlets following yearlong closure
Maroni's Pizza Kitchen reopened at its new location at the Tanger Outlets. (Courtesy Maroni's Pizza Kitchen) Maroni’s Pizza Kitchen opened early December at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 320, San Marcos. Maroni’s was previously located at 117 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, but was closed since late 2021.
Construction on new UFCU branch underway in Cedar Park; slated for 2023 opening
UFCU provides banking services to more than 352,000 members. (Courtesy Pexels) Construction is underway on a new UFCU branch at the corner of 183A Toll and New Hope Drive in Cedar Park. Located at 5300 183A Toll, the New Hope branch is slated to open in 2023. Once it opens,...
Speedy Stop now serving up gasoline, car washes and more in Buda
Speedy Stop opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Speedy Stop location opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. The location closed in October 2021 and was torn down to make way for a larger facility, as previously reported by Community Impact. The...
The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children
The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
Frosties now serving up daiquiris to go in Hutto
Frosties held its grand opening Dec. 5. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) After facing several delays, locally owned restaurant Frosties officially opened for business Dec. 5 at 117 East St., Ste. 150, Hutto. Frosties specializes in frozen daiquiris, which customers can take to go or enjoy at the restaurant's indoor seating and patio area. 512-642-6237. www.facebook.com/frosties2go.
Holiday happenings to attend near Dripping Springs
Goats with holiday sweaters will attend Fitzhugh Brewing on Dec. 18 for a family-friendly holiday event. (Courtesy Goat Shenanigans) Wilson AC & Appliance is hosting the annual benefit that honors Jerry Lou Dodson. Stop by Wilson to make a donation to local food pantry Helping Hands and receive a box of cookies. Wilson AC & Appliance will match up to $5,000 of the donations received for Helping Hands. Bakers are welcome to volunteer to make cookies for the benefit Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cookie pickup will be that same afternoon or the morning of Dec. 8 while supplies last. Cookies are purchased by donation. Wilson AC & Appliance Showroom, 4205 E. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs. 512-894-0907.
Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave
Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ
The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
Cedar Park, Leander area animal shelters face overcrowding amid staffing, funding concerns
(Graphic by Community Impact staff) Local animal shelters have struggled with space the past several years, a problem that reached a head in recent months amid an increasing number of stray, rescued and surrendered animals. April Peiffer, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter program coordinator, said in July, the shelter reached...
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway
Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
Senior living options expand in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas
Franklin Park Round Rock is a senior living facility in Round Rock. (Courtesy Franklin Park Round Rock) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions:
Hospitals in Round Rock, Pflugerville expanding to meet growing local need
Ground broke on the $53.1 million St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center expansion Nov. 8. A pair of large-scale medical center expansions at St. David’s HealthCare and Baylor Scott & White Health facilities in Round Rock are planned over the next two years. An expansion at St. David’s...
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
Table For One: Little Red Barn
The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
Best food trucks found around Austin
Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock
Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
