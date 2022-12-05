ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Community Impact Austin

Artipasta to open a second location in North Central Austin

Artipasta's menu features a half dozen handmade pastas and sauces. (Courtesy Artipasta) Artipasta, a South 1st Street food truck serving handmade pasta and Italian food, is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at the Linc. The new location will be fast-casual and have the same menu, featuring north Italian-style lasagna, spaghetti carbonara and more. The owner, Italian native Ugo Bigi, said he aims to open the new restaurant in the beginning of 2023. The South 1st food truck will remain open, and the new restaurant will be located at 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin. 512-228-7489. www.artipasta.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ghost kitchen Benvolio's offers delivery, pickup from inside Juliet Italian Kitchen at Arboretum

Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through the Juliet Italian Kitchen menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Benvolio’s Arboretum, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Juliet Italian Kitchen's Arboretum location, 10000 Research Blvd., Bldg. C, Austin, started serving its delivery and pickup customers this September. The kitchen serves Italian comfort food, including pizza and sandwiches, and has a second location at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin. Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through Juliet's menu. www.benvolios-tx.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children

The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Frosties now serving up daiquiris to go in Hutto

Frosties held its grand opening Dec. 5. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) After facing several delays, locally owned restaurant Frosties officially opened for business Dec. 5 at 117 East St., Ste. 150, Hutto. Frosties specializes in frozen daiquiris, which customers can take to go or enjoy at the restaurant's indoor seating and patio area. 512-642-6237. www.facebook.com/frosties2go.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Holiday happenings to attend near Dripping Springs

Goats with holiday sweaters will attend Fitzhugh Brewing on Dec. 18 for a family-friendly holiday event. (Courtesy Goat Shenanigans) Wilson AC & Appliance is hosting the annual benefit that honors Jerry Lou Dodson. Stop by Wilson to make a donation to local food pantry Helping Hands and receive a box of cookies. Wilson AC & Appliance will match up to $5,000 of the donations received for Helping Hands. Bakers are welcome to volunteer to make cookies for the benefit Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cookie pickup will be that same afternoon or the morning of Dec. 8 while supplies last. Cookies are purchased by donation. Wilson AC & Appliance Showroom, 4205 E. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs. 512-894-0907.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave

Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ

The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway

Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Table For One: Little Red Barn

The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Best food trucks found around Austin

Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock

Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

