Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘I know I’m a good player’: Davis Mills hopes second chance as Texans’ QB1 follows late-season rookie arc

HOUSTON – Davis Mills didn’t retreat into a dark place when he was benched as the Texans’ starting quarterback. As significant of a career setback as it was and as emotional as it was, in the moment, to be replaced by backup Kyle Allen for the past two games, Mills maintained his confidence. The Atlanta native worked diligently to analyze what he was doing wrong as a series of turnovers defined his regression following an encouraging late-season turn as a rookie a year ago.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX40

Arik Armstead on his 49ers stellar defense after 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, SF’s 6th straight win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks to FOX40 about Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how this season’s defense ranks against previous squads he’s played on, the conversation he had with Tom Brady and the impressive start from rookie Brock Purdy, resulting in Levi’s Stadium chanted his name.
TAMPA, FL
Click2Houston.com

Texans elevate QB Jeff Driskel

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Houston Texans are elevating quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster, according to league sources. Driskel ran for a pair of first downs earlier this season on quarterback keepers. Driskel, who briefly converted to tight end last season, is the Texans’ most athletic quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans insert QB Jeff Driskel, score touchdown

Elevated from the practice squad, Texans backup quarterback Jeff Driskel got involved in the offense in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans have a package of plays for Driskel and used them Sunday at AT&T Stadium. It was the plan all week for him to play, not...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill scored one of the most unconventional touchdowns of his career on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. The scoring play occurred in the second quarter on a run play that was never designed to go to Hill. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa handed the ball off to Jeff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

