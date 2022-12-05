Read full article on original website
Byron Douglas
6d ago
Schnucks is a very special convenience store and grocery store for all products and they're very kind of courtesy today customer!
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
Motorcycling Santa joins Angels' Arms holiday party for foster families in St. Louis area
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Angels' Arms held a holiday party Sunday at the Kirkwood Community Center where foster families and staff gathered for a good cause. The organization helps more than 750 children in the Angels' Arms family. To donate to a good cause, click here. The nonprofit's mission is...
The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later
5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
St. Louis considers 'guaranteed income' proposal to help struggling families
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders are considering use of federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide monthly payments to people in need. Some 400 families could get a $500 check in the mail each month for up to 18 months. Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard said she is excited her idea...
Lyft Driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
Chick-fil-A to open St. Louis-area distribution center
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Chick-fil-A Supply, an affiliate of quick-service restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, plans to open a market distribution center in Maryland Heights, officials said Wednesday. The company is investing $16 million in the new facility, which will service more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region, according to...
Community remembers lives lost in 2021 Amazon warehouse collapse
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — It's a little more than two weeks until Christmas and downtown Edwardsville is adorned with red ribbons and lots of bright lights. But, a year ago there was no holiday cheer. Instead, flashing emergency lights outside an Amazon warehouse after a deadly tornado caused the roof...
1,000 free coats handed out at 4th annual 'Winterize Kids' event
BERKELEY, Mo. — The SOL (Sharing Our Love) Foundation hosted its 4th Annual 'Winterize Kids' coat giveaway at the Berkeley Fire Department on Saturday. Organizers said more than 1,000 coats were given to families. Spire donated and helped distribute 700 coats. iHeart Media, the Berkeley Fire Department and other...
St. Louis-based legal services nonprofit to move downtown
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based regional nonprofit that provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals and families is moving its headquarters to space downtown. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri said Thursday that it will move its main office to the Peabody Plaza building, at 701 Market St. downtown, in late January 2023.
5 On Your Side’s early evening and late newscasts come out on top during November ratings book
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s Monday through Friday 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts won their time periods for Adults 25-54 during the November ratings book, as did the station’s Monday through Sunday 10 p.m. newscast. Year-over-year, all three newscasts have seen growth. The 4...
St. Louis LGBTQ+ community reacts to Respect for Marriage Act signing
ST. LOUIS — The "Respect for Marriage Act" is awaiting President Biden's signature. The legislation enshrines federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. "We've had many highs and many lows with marriage equality," PROMO Missouri Executive Director Katy Erker-Lynch said. Erker-Lynch said the Respect for Marriage Act...
Here's where to celebrate Kwanzaa in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — On Monday, Dec. 26, millions throughout the world will start weeklong celebrations of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture, families and communities that begins on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1. The celebration includes daily ceremonies with food, decorations and other cultural objects.
St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday
ST. LOUIS — Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life. He says faith, family and community have always been important to him. But staying active is the key to longevity.
Congratulations! Rene Knott, Mike Bush given STL Headliner 2022 honors
ST. LOUIS — Local viewers voted for their favorite news anchor of 2022 and the results are in!. 5 On Your Side Mike Bush and Rene Knott were highlighted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch readers. Bush was named the Best TV anchor of 2022 and Knott was named one of the favorite local news anchors of 2022.
Festive food, drinks to try this holiday season in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It’s officially the holiday season in St. Louis, and area restaurants and breweries are showing their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks. 5 On Your Side has made a list of local businesses with winter menu items. Try these seasonal offerings before they're gone.
'It's just how this town is': One year since tornado hit Defiance, community reflects
DEFIANCE, Mo. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak ripped across the bi-state. Both Defiance, Missouri and Edwardsville, Illinois were hit by EF-3 tornadoes. Seven people lost their lives that day. Six people in Edwardsville and one in Defiance. The tornado shocked everyone that...
St. Louis leaders discuss a renewed effort to fight crime
ST. LOUIS — The African American Aldermanic Caucus announces a plan to have a permanent conversation about ways to cut down on crime in St. Louis. The caucus wants to sit community leaders, law enforcement and politicians on all levels down to have an indefinite conversation about safety initiatives.
Double shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting overnight in St. Louis left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
8 people including Freeburg mayor, ex-Cardinals pitcher receive hunting citations
FREEBURG, Ill. — Eight people including Freeburg, Illinois' mayor and an ex-Cardinals pitcher are involved in an Illinois poaching investigation. Seth Speiser, 58, mayor of Freeburg, Danny Cox, 63, ex-Cardinals pitcher and six others received citations from the Illinois Conservation Police. On Nov. 18, the Illinois Conservation Police went...
What's changed one year after tornado damaged Amazon warehouse?
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak in Illinois and Missouri. Six people died when an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois, and another person died in their home in Defiance, Missouri. 5 On Your Side talked with Amazon officials the day...
