Centre Daily

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight

The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Hornets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Friday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first and only time this season. On a three-game losing streak, the Sixers knew they needed to bounce back in front of their home crowd. The matchup was going well for Philly through the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Embiid’s 53 Leads Philly Past Charlotte

Charlotte started the game well, the leaned heavily on veterans Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre who were hot early. The Hornets were also able to get out in transition, with five 1st quarter steals and some poor Sixers transition defense. Unfortunately, the bench's offensive struggles led to the lead being cut to just one.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Charles Barkley Offers His Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Release

Tons of tweets and posts surfaced on social media from the moment WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison Thursday. The U.S. reached a prisoner swap deal for Griner‘s return that sent international arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. Several athletes and former players commented on Griner’s release to return to American soil. Among those were Charles Barkley, who shared that it was an outstanding moment for both the NBA and WNBA family. However, the NBA analyst and Hall of Famer remained concerned about the process of getting her home and about the 52-year-old former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian custody.
TEXAS STATE
Centre Daily

Duke treasure posts career-high for Spurs

On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Centre Daily

WATCH: Deshaun Watson Scores First Touchdown as Member of Cleveland Browns

In his second game back in action after being away from live action for 700 days, Deshaun Watson has recorded a touchdown again. You can see the video below. The Cleveland Browns quarterback found David Njoku on a 13-yard touchdown. This was Cleveland's first offensive touchdown in a couple of weeks, since they didn't score one against the Houston Texans last week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Lions’ Offense Overpowers Overrated Vikings in 34-23 Win

The Detroit Lions had extra motivation during their preparations this week. The Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to leave Ford Field with a division title under their belts. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was seeking to avenge a loss to the Vikings earlier in the season that he said would...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Early Scoring Drought Against

CINCINNATI — The Bengals overcame some early injuries to take a 7-0 lead over the Browns. Cleveland committed multiple penalties, setting up a 15-yard dime from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase. Check out the wide receiver's 7th receiving touchdown this season. Cincinnati takes on Cleveland at 1 p.m ET...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record

You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings

The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

