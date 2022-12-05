Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Centre Daily
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight
The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
Centre Daily
Raptors Open Two Game Set vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
The Toronto Raptors have a chance to start piling up some wins with a two-game set against the Orlando Magic set to tipoff Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and TSN 1050 will call the game in Toronto....
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Hornets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Friday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first and only time this season. On a three-game losing streak, the Sixers knew they needed to bounce back in front of their home crowd. The matchup was going well for Philly through the...
Centre Daily
Embiid’s 53 Leads Philly Past Charlotte
Charlotte started the game well, the leaned heavily on veterans Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre who were hot early. The Hornets were also able to get out in transition, with five 1st quarter steals and some poor Sixers transition defense. Unfortunately, the bench's offensive struggles led to the lead being cut to just one.
Centre Daily
Clippers and John Wall end four-game trip with comeback victory in Washington
WASHINGTON — It looked like a wave and sounded like a party as fans here rose from their lower-bowl seats and roared for the visiting point guard Washington once called its own for a decade. “At guard, 6-foot-2, from Kentucky,” the public-address announcer boomed during Saturday’s introduction of the...
Centre Daily
Charles Barkley Offers His Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Release
Tons of tweets and posts surfaced on social media from the moment WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison Thursday. The U.S. reached a prisoner swap deal for Griner‘s return that sent international arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. Several athletes and former players commented on Griner’s release to return to American soil. Among those were Charles Barkley, who shared that it was an outstanding moment for both the NBA and WNBA family. However, the NBA analyst and Hall of Famer remained concerned about the process of getting her home and about the 52-year-old former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian custody.
Centre Daily
Duke treasure posts career-high for Spurs
On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Stephen Curry Includes Two Lakers In His All-Time Top Five Players List
A franchise as historic as yours Los Angeles Lakers is of course built up from the history of all-time talent. A list of talents that can very well put together multiple teams just from the Hall of Fame talent alone. In today's game, most of the young viewers were not...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Deshaun Watson Scores First Touchdown as Member of Cleveland Browns
In his second game back in action after being away from live action for 700 days, Deshaun Watson has recorded a touchdown again. You can see the video below. The Cleveland Browns quarterback found David Njoku on a 13-yard touchdown. This was Cleveland's first offensive touchdown in a couple of weeks, since they didn't score one against the Houston Texans last week.
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Cowboys: QB Davis Mills BENCHED During 1st Quarter? Or Jeff Driskel Secret Plan?
The Houston Texans traveled to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday from AT&T Stadium. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter, who was their original QB1 this season before being replaced by Kyle Allen. But ... UPDATE: During the first Texans...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Offense Overpowers Overrated Vikings in 34-23 Win
The Detroit Lions had extra motivation during their preparations this week. The Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to leave Ford Field with a division title under their belts. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was seeking to avenge a loss to the Vikings earlier in the season that he said would...
Centre Daily
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Early Scoring Drought Against
CINCINNATI — The Bengals overcame some early injuries to take a 7-0 lead over the Browns. Cleveland committed multiple penalties, setting up a 15-yard dime from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase. Check out the wide receiver's 7th receiving touchdown this season. Cincinnati takes on Cleveland at 1 p.m ET...
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Admits L.A. Was Totally Spent By Overtime Of Sixers Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers worked their tails off to score 10 points in the final 35 seconds of regulation and force their game against the Philadelphia 76ers into overtime Friday. But it appeared that the effort it took to salvage the contest in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter...
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record
You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
Centre Daily
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
Comments / 0