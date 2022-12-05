Read full article on original website
You Can Play The Forspoken Demo On PS5 Right Now
During the 2022 Game Awards, Square Enix showed off a new Forspoken trailer and dropped a demo on PlayStation 5. The new trailer mostly highlights the game's dazzling looking combat, with an extraordinary amount of glowing particles. The footage is comprised of both gameplay and in-game cinematics. You need a...
Get Up To 90% Off This Boss Fight Books Bundle At Fanatical
The long winter nights are a great time to unplug and unwind with a good book, and if you’re looking for something to read, Fanatical’s The Gamer Chronicle Bundle includes up to 15 video game-themed eBooks published by Boss Fight Books for 90% off. The bundle is available...
Dune Survival-MMO Gets New Trailer Showing The World Of Arrakis
Revealed during The Game Awards, a new trailer showed off Arrakis in Dune: Awakening, the upcoming survival-MMO based on the sci-fi novel. The new trailer is pre-alpha footage, showing off the many treasures and dangers that can be found on Arrakis as players fight for spice and survival. The trailer...
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Burning Shores Coming To PS5 In 2023, PS4 Players Out Of Luck
As part of The Game Awards, Sony announced that the single-player action-adventure game Horizon Forbidden West is getting an expansion that takes Aloy to Hollywood. The expansion is so ambitious that it's only coming to PS5, not PS4. "Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which...
PS5's Returnal Officially Coming To PC In 2023
Announced during The Game Awards, Returnal, PlayStation Studios' bullet-hell roguelite, is coming to PC in 2023. While no exact date in 2023 was given, the teaser for the PC release stated that it's "coming soon." The PC port of Returnal appears to include many of the free content updates that...
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
This Portable Xbox Series S Monitor Is On Sale For A Big Discount At Amazon
DEPGI’s portable gaming monitor for Xbox Series S is on sale for just $230 (normally $300) at Amazon right now. This collapsable 12.5-inch is the perfect peripheral if you’re traveling over the holidays and want to bring your Series S along with you. Amazon lists the price as $260, but make sure you click the coupon box to get the extra $30 off.
Transformers: Reactivate Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards Trailer
Time to ride in on steel horse with the reveal trailer for Transformers: Reactivate’s latest trailer shown off at the Game Awards. The trailer showed off the striking dystopian world of the Splash Damage’s upcoming online action game alongside a haunting cover of Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead of Alive.
PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games In November 2022 Revealed
The numbers are in for the most-downloaded games of November on the PlayStation Store, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been a big winner. While God of War Ragnarok took first place across the US, Canadian, and European PS5 charts, the latest Call of Duty was the most-downloaded PS4 game of November.
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Debuts At The Game Awards
A new clip from the Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted during tonight's Game Awards, putting a spotlight on Toad, Mario's plucky mushroom sidekick. The clip shows Chris Pratt's Mario following Toad--voiced by Keegan-Michael Key--as they traverse the Mushroom Kingdom toward Peach's Castle. Toad is familiar with all of the obstacles, while Mario has a bit of trouble. A variety of obstacles seen in Mario games are shown, including the clear pipes from Super Mario 3D World, and if you listen closely you might hear a couple of old school Toads.
Forspoken Demo Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Forspoken is a brand new action rpg coming from Square Enix and developed by Luminous Productions. The latest trailer discuses the fear of the Temptress, and showcaes even more cool ways you'll be able to fight back. Forspoken has a demo available now and releases January 24, 2023.
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Features Idris Elba
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion will feature actor Idris Elba. CD Projekt Red announced during The Game Awards that the Luther and The Wire actor will appear in the expansion as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the NUSA. The expansion is themed around espionage and survival, and it takes...
Best-Selling Video Games Of November In US Include Call Of Duty, God Of War
NPD's monthly report for November is here, which means we now know what games sold the best last month. Though the data doesn't have a lot of surprises, there's one name in the top 5 that might give you pause: Sonic Frontiers. Yes, while everyone's favorite hedgehog hasn't starred in...
Baldurs Gate 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Larian Studios is thrilled to reveal a brand-new trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 during The Game Awards, giving fans a first look at some familiar, legendary faces, as well as the game’s namesake city of Baldur’s Gate. Most importantly, however, the video reveals when players will get to roll the (digital) dice, when Baldur’s Gate 3 officially launches in August 2023.
How Much Did Halo Infinite Cost To Produce? This Document Has The Answer, But You Can't See It
As part of the FTC's anti-trust lawsuit against Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal, the government group published its full complaint, and it contains some juicy information, or it almost does. In a section pertaining to AAA games, the production budgets for Halo Infinite and another upcoming game were divulged, but unfortunately for all of us, the information was redacted.
Even More WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops, Including A Mount, Are Now Up For Grabs
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which just recently concluded its first-ever Twitch drop promotion, is now giving away even more free goodies for watching WoW-content on the streaming platform. To celebrate the upcoming "Race to World First," in which top guilds from around the world will compete to be the first...
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Replaced Debuts Brand New Trailer
Dystopian platformer Replaced debuted a new trailer at The Game Awards, its first since the game was delayed to 2023. The new trailer from developer Sad Cat Studios shows a more refined version of Replaced's cinematic pixel vistas, including a sneak peek at the game's combat and platforming. Replaced is...
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards
The Ghostbusters renaissance continues, as the debut trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was revealed during The Game Awards. Developed by nDreams, Rise of the Ghost Lord will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and takes place in San Francisco. As the newest...
