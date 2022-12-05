ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service

It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities

There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
Tattoo Ideas to say You’re from the Pacific Northwest and Proud!

For years tattoos were seen as signs you'd been to prison, were low income, hated your life, and were probably not a good person. Now in 2022, we know all of that was just people being scared of what they didn't understand. Today it's very well known that Tattoos are creative outlets to wear something on your body that's either important, reminds you of something or someone, or is just for a good laugh.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Tri-Cities Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free

Do you know what the hardest part about being a parent is? It's expensive. Whenever my family plans an outing we have to carefully plan since we know that we'll be paying a bit just to get in the door sometimes, and that's with just two kids. We went to Jurassic Quest and spent $80 just to get inside. We were flirting with the possibility of having only one parent go with our oldest child while the baby stayed home with the other parent.
Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need

I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
Can You Afford the Most Expensive House for Sale in Washington?

The most expensive home for sale right now in Washington State is crazy cool. Even if you don't think you can afford to buy it, I bet you are curious to see it inside. I looked around at a bunch of different real estate websites, and they all had this one estate as the most expensive that you could buy today in Washington State. Well, you could buy it today if you're a HUGE BALLER with literally tons of cash.
Oregon Gun Measure Getting Bounced Back and Forth

After a federal judge recently ruled that a ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon can take effect come Thursday, placing a 30-day hold on the permit requirement to purchase a firearm, a state circuit court judge has blocked the entire law from going into effect. The law would ban...
OREGON STATE
