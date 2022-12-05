ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Look Back ... to Santa Claus in Oxford in a red jeep, 1947

By Bill Edwards / History editor
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
A major win by the Jacksonville State College football team, in an event known as the Refrigerator Bowl, played in Evansville, Ind., made the front-page report on Dec. 5, 1955. Rhode Island University was the Gamecocks' opponent.

Dec. 5, 1947, in The Star: Santa Claus arrived in Oxford around 3 p.m. yesterday to be a part of the parade ushering in the Christmas season. Rather than a sleigh with reindeer, however, Santa in this visit rode in high style in a bright red jeep from which he tossed oranges and apples to a flock of clamoring youngsters who followed him down Main Street, scrambling for fruit and shouting requests for dolls, bikes and toys of all varieties. As dusk fell, the Christmas lights were turned on for the first time this year to brighten the square with holiday festiveness.

Dec. 5, 1997, in The Star: Jacksonville State University has reached an out-of-court settlement with former head football coach Bill Burgess in the coach’s wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the university, attorneys for both sides said yesterday. He was terminated at the end of the 1996 season and was succeeded by Mike Williams. Burgess sought compensatory damages in a six-figure range; terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Also this date: The Weaver Bearcats have overtaken the second-longest streak of high school wrestling victories with team win No. 176.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
