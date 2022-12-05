The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.

