The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Disappointing Starts to the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings are now 24 games into the 2022-23 season. While that is not quite a third of the way through the 82-game schedule, that’s more than enough to time to have a good grip on team and individual trends this season. For example, with a record of 12-7-5, it’s clear that the Red Wings are not going to be one of the basement-dwellers this season, and could very well be in the playoff picture on the final night of the season. In other words: things are trending up in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22
After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Flyers – 12/5/22
The Colorado Avalanche traveled to the Wells Fargo Center Monday night to face a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team. The Flyers were losers of 12 of the last 13 entering the contest, with the least effective power play in the league, converting on only 14.1 percent of opportunities. But the depleted...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey
Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
The Hockey Writers
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets New Year’s Eve Start Time Bumped Up
It’ll be a matinee tilt for the Hawks to close out 2022.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Game Notes: Who Did What?
In this post, I’ll take a look at last night’s game action during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 shutout victory against the Dallas Stars. I’ll focus on who did what for the Maple Leafs. On the Defense. Conor Timmins. Conor Timmins played his first game with...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs AHLers to Watch This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are seeing a number of players within their farm system get an opportunity to show their worth at the NHL level. As they’ve been constantly hit with the injury bug, players with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League have produced and have earned a call-up as a result to fill the void.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Prospects Off to Great Starts to the 2022-23 Season
Last year, I looked at five San Jose Sharks prospects who had surprisingly good campaigns up to the midway point of the 2021-22 season. Of the five, Daniil Gushchin and Brandon Coe have made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, Ethan Cardwell continues to tear it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Gannon Laroque has yet to play due to an injury, and Mike Robinson is no longer with the organization.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Timmins, SDA & Brodie
Two really good teams meet tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars play in Texas. The Stars enter the game with a record of 14-6-5, and the Maple Leafs 15-5-6. Both teams are coming off overtime losses. The Stars were down four goals in the third period...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Cassidy Returns and Ends Historic Winning Streak
The schedule for the Boston Bruins has gotten a lot tougher in the last couple of weeks. The Black and Gold have played against some of the iron of the NHL on home ice, but now the schedule flips and they are getting ready to hit the road for a three-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Getting Much-Needed Passion & Fire From Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks’ season may be a dud with their second-worst 7-13-4 record, but not all hope is lost. Some players have been quietly stepping up to the plate and providing meaningful performances, and one of them is forward Max Domi. When he signed a one-year, $3 million deal as a free agent this past summer, there was no telling how he would perform on a rebuilding team. Yet, he is having a terrific season thus far, and his impact on the Blackhawks has been significant.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines
This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
With the Toronto Maple Leafs sitting with a 15-5-6 record heading into Tuesday night’s contest with the Dallas Stars, you’d think there wouldn’t be many disappointments so far this season. Turns out not everyone on the roster has lived up to expectations in 2022-23. Let’s dive into...
