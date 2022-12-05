Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO