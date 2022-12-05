ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Bham Now

A-Train Station opens first restaurant on Birmingham’s West End [PHOTOS]

A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’

Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Dec. 1-7. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Motor Vehicle Accident: 4th Avenue North and 7th Street. Difficulty Breathing: 100 Block Craig Circle. General Illness: 2200 Block Pinedale Road. December 3. General Illness: 2800 Block 7th Street North.
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Portion of AL HWY 22 blocked

MONTGOMERY POST – A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 12:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and has caused a road closure. A tractor-trailer (log truck) overturned in the roadway and is currently blocking Alabama 22 near County Road 93, in Chilton County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office

These incidents happened between Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Harassment (Harassment Intimidation): 300 Block of County Road 507, Marbury. Driving Under the Influence-Controlled Substance: City Street, Clanton. Probation Violation: Clanton. Property Damage: 700 Block of County Road 16, Clanton. Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Driving with Improper Equipment-Horns and...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
AL.com

The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open

The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Piggly Wiggly to relocate within shopping center

The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
HOMEWOOD, AL

