Bham Now
A-Train Station opens first restaurant on Birmingham’s West End [PHOTOS]
A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Dec. 1-7. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Motor Vehicle Accident: 4th Avenue North and 7th Street. Difficulty Breathing: 100 Block Craig Circle. General Illness: 2200 Block Pinedale Road. December 3. General Illness: 2800 Block 7th Street North.
Clanton Advertiser
Portion of AL HWY 22 blocked
MONTGOMERY POST – A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 12:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and has caused a road closure. A tractor-trailer (log truck) overturned in the roadway and is currently blocking Alabama 22 near County Road 93, in Chilton County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Harassment (Harassment Intimidation): 300 Block of County Road 507, Marbury. Driving Under the Influence-Controlled Substance: City Street, Clanton. Probation Violation: Clanton. Property Damage: 700 Block of County Road 16, Clanton. Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Driving with Improper Equipment-Horns and...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
2 arrested after suspect fires gun at officers during search warrant in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a suspect reportedly fired a gun at officers Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were serving a drug search warrant in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue SW when the suspect opened fire at the officers before 11 a.m. No […]
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Center Point man convicted of manslaughter in deadly 2021 Center Point Parkway shooting
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County jury found a Center Point man guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. The trial began on Nov. 28 and ended Friday. Wallderrick Pierce Carson, 33, of Center Point, was initially charged with the murder of Deandre Antone Carter on Feb. 27, 2021. […]
thehomewoodstar.com
Piggly Wiggly to relocate within shopping center
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
Escaped inmate found in Tuscaloosa County
UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.
