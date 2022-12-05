Read full article on original website
Related
Tyreek Hill sets Miami Dolphins single-season receiving yards record vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Tyreek Hill is the Miami Dolphins' new single-season record holder for receiving yards. Hill caught a 13-yard pass on the Dolphins' second series against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night to set the franchise record for single-season receiving yards. ...
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
Five bold predictions for NFL Week 14: Lions and Vikings dent the scoreboard, Cowboys set sack record
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season already got off to a fascinating start, as the Baker Mayfield-led (!) Los Angeles Rams staged a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. We've got a fascinating slate of games ahead on Sunday and Monday, and there will surely...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Questionable after limited practice
Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones played through the same chest injury in Jacksonville's Week 13 game, though he caught only two of seven targets for 16 yards in the blowout loss to the Lions. After a trio of limited practice sessions, Jones seems more likely than not to suit up against a beatable Titans secondary, even if he still isn't 100 percent healthy.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Injured in warmups
Higgins aggravated his hamstring injury in warmups, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor in his postgame press conference, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Higgins' absence in the game had a pronounced effect on the Bengals' offense early in the win over the Browns, and of course was devastating to fantasy players who relied upon the Bengals removing him from the injury report this weekend before the game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Questionable to return Sunday
Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Giants with an abdomen injury. Johnson appears to have been forced out at some point during the second half. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 32-year-olf offensive lineman does not appear to be dealing any serious discomfort while standing on the Eagles' sideline, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. With Philadelphia now up 41-14 in the fourth quarter, Jack Driscoll has stepped in at right tackle, per Kempski.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Ready to return
Stanley (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. Stanley has missed each of Baltimore's last two games with an ankle injury but was able to turn in both a limited and full practice this week. He'll return to start at left tackle and will provide a big boost to the Ravens' offensive line.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Iffy for Sunday
Welch (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. Welch suffered a concussion in Week 13 but was able to record back-to-back limited sessions before ending Week 14 prep as a full participant. He appears to be trending in the right direction, but if Welch is sidelined, Malik Harrison would likely step up as the top reserve linebacker behind Patrick Queen (thigh) and Roquan Smith.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Exits game with hamstring injury
Higgins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a right hamstring injury. Prior the team's announcement that he was dealing with a hamstring injury, Higgins did not catch a pass. The wideout was limited at practice by a hamstring issue leading up to Sunday's contest, so it's possible that he suffered a setback versus Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. still undecided on team; Cowboys and receiver at standstill while Ravens put visit on hold
"Odell Beckham Jr. Watch" is ongoing, as we wait to see where the former first-round pick will land in the NFL. He has visited many teams throughout the year and some franchises have made their desire to sign the wide receiver public. Of course, those franchises that are interested in...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Del'Shawn Phillips: Tending toward return
Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was forced to miss Baltimore's Week 13 loss to Denver due to a quadriceps injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week and a full session Friday. His status won't become official until shortly before Sunday's kickoff, but he appears to be trending toward a return.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Won't play despite recent progress
Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants. Although Philadelphia signed Robinson back to their active roster from injured reserve Tuesday, he'll ultimately have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. With both Robert Quinn (knee) and Derek Barnett (knee) currently on injured reserve, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat will once again have their work cut out for them in Week 14.
Comments / 0