Tuscaloosa, AL

College Football Playoff chief on why Ohio State made it over Alabama

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 6 days ago

When the final College Football Playoff rankings were announced, Ohio State emerged as the No. 4 seed while Alabama was left out of the final four for just the second time in the existence of the playoff.

CFP selection committee chairman Boo Coorigan explained the group's thinking behind including the Buckeyes over the Crimson Tide.

"I think you look at the big wins, as well as part of this and the win Ohio State has over Notre Dame, the win they have over Penn State, compare that to Alabama with the wins over Texas, Mississippi State some other close games," he said.

Alabama lost its two games by a combined four points, both on the last play of games against Tennessee and LSU, but also won two games on the last play, at Texas and at home against Texas A&M.

It also won against a then-11th ranked Ole Miss on the road, but that victory lost credibility with the committee given the Rebels' struggles late in the season, ultimately falling out of the rankings.

Ohio State, then No. 2 in the poll, lost to then-No. 3 Michigan at home by 22, but in a game that was close until a late Wolverines push.

"Keep in mind, the Michigan game did get away from them, but it was a one-score game early in the fourth quarter," Corrigan said.

"And as we looked at the total body of work that we had, the committee was comfortable with Ohio State at four and Alabama at five."

Some critics argue that Alabama shouldn't have even been ranked at No. 5 ahead of Tennessee after the Vols' head-to-head victory over the Tide.

Regardless, with Ohio State at one loss came into last week ahead of the two-loss Crimson Tide with a chance to move into the final four after then-No. 4 USC's loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

With that, Ohio State will face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl semifinal, while Alabama gets a shot at Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

