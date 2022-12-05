Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three injured after head-on wreck on Highway 62 in Bridge City Saturday
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 62 in Bridge City. It happened Saturday. A 2015 Toyota highlander was driving in the two-way left turn lane of Highway 62 and West Hoo Hoo Road going north, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Family of child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The family of a child who was found at Lions Den Park in Orange has been located. The boy was dropped off by someone in a white utility vehicle, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. Police believe he is about 3 or 4 years old.
Louisiana Home Catches Fire For Fourth Time In 2 Years
One person was arrested after the first three fires.
How you can get tickets to the Port Neches-Groves Indian's Friday night state championship game
ARLINGTON, Texas — After beating Liberty Hill 42-14 and earning a trip to state, the Port Neches-Groves Indians are preparing for a game sports fans believe could become a record-breaking all-time classic. The Indians will face defending State Champion South Oak Cliff in the 5A-Division II State Championship Friday,...
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Port Neches-Groves Indians getting support from the South Pole ahead of Friday night's game
PORT NECHES, Texas — From thousands of miles away, a Southeast Texas man is supporting an area high school football team ahead of a Friday night game. For the first time since 1999, the Port Neches-Groves Indians have advanced to the State Semifinals in football. They are one win away from going to state.
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
Beaumont Police Department celebrates Chief Singletary
BEAUMONT, Texas — Congratulations are in order!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. Singletary was appointed Chief of Police by Beaumont City Council in September 2011. This award is award is evidence...
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Southeast Texas firefighters distributed more than 200 brand-new coats to children in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to area unions from the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters, more than 200 Southeast Texas children have brand-new coats. The Beaumont Professional Firefighters donated more than 200 coats that went to Child Protective Services of Southeast Texas. On Saturday, firefighters from multiple Southeast Texas unions helped give those coats to area children in need.
Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicates historical marker in downtown Beaumont to William "Bill" Hall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Saturday ceremony honored a man who is known for putting Beaumont’s music industry on the map. The Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to William G. Hall. Hall is also known as Bill. The marker can be found on Pearl Street near...
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
Retirement ceremony honoring Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County officials are set to recognize a man they say has dedicated much of his life to servicing the county. Emergency Management Coordinator Michael R. White is being recognized for his 15 years of servicing Jefferson County ahead of his upcoming retirement. County officials described White's long career as distinguished.
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy
BEAUMONT, Texas — As funeral services for a 5-month-old Beaumont boy were held Friday afternoon, two miles away his 27-year-old mother was being led in handcuffs to a police SUV after being charged with child abuse in connection with his death. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday,...
GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs
BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
Police say 44-year-old man arrested for harboring runaway Vidor teen had helped search for her
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old man who helped search for a missing 14-year-old Vidor girl by handing out fliers is now behind bars after police say he was hiding her in a Beaumont home. The 14-year-old Vidor girl, who was missing for more than three weeks, is now safe...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
Lamar University honors first-generation graduates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Graduating college is a big deal but an even bigger deal for first generation graduates. Thursday, December 8, 2022, there were 137 Lamar University students that were recognized at the college’s inaugural first generation student cording reception. More than half of Lamar students are first...
