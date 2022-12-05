ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend

BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont Police Department celebrates Chief Singletary

BEAUMONT, Texas — Congratulations are in order!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. Singletary was appointed Chief of Police by Beaumont City Council in September 2011. This award is award is evidence...
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Southeast Texas firefighters distributed more than 200 brand-new coats to children in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to area unions from the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters, more than 200 Southeast Texas children have brand-new coats. The Beaumont Professional Firefighters donated more than 200 coats that went to Child Protective Services of Southeast Texas. On Saturday, firefighters from multiple Southeast Texas unions helped give those coats to area children in need.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy

BEAUMONT, Texas — As funeral services for a 5-month-old Beaumont boy were held Friday afternoon, two miles away his 27-year-old mother was being led in handcuffs to a police SUV after being charged with child abuse in connection with his death. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday,...
BEAUMONT, TX
GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Lamar University honors first-generation graduates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Graduating college is a big deal but an even bigger deal for first generation graduates. Thursday, December 8, 2022, there were 137 Lamar University students that were recognized at the college’s inaugural first generation student cording reception. More than half of Lamar students are first...
BEAUMONT, TX
