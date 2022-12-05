The Stoughton Historical Society hosted its final re-enactment for the 175th Birthday Celebration at the museum on Sunday, Dec. 4. The “First Christmas of 1858” re-lived parts of what an Universalist service was like in the mid-1800s and how the first church in town came to be in a series of seven re-enactments that took place at Luke Stoughton’s Universalist Church, which now houses the Historical Society’s Museum.

