stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Stoughton finishes 2-2 at Pieper Duals
Both seniors Chance Suddeth and Griffin Empey opened the first week of the season with five wins. The Stoughton wrestling team went 2-2 at the Pieper Duals on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings rolled by Madison La Follette 69-6 and clipped Sugar River 33-29. Stoughton lost to Oak Creek 47-27 and to Marshfield 62-18.
stoughtonnews.com
Pool tournament food pantry fundraiser is Dec. 10
Want to shoot some pool and help feed local people in need this holiday season?. The Union Motorcycle Club is holding a pool tournament/Texas Hold ‘ Em fundraiser for the City of Stoughton Food Pantry from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at Viking Lanes, 1410, Hwy. 51. Registration is from noon to 1 p.m., with competition starting at 1 p.m.
stoughtonnews.com
SHS annual Madrigal Dinner set for Dec. 10-11
The calendar has turned to December, which means it’s time for the Stoughton High School choir program’s annual Madrigal Dinner. People are invited to come and enjoy some holiday cheer at the two-night event - set for 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the high school. The annual creates...
stoughtonnews.com
Dane County equity grants announced
Dane County has awarded $55,000 to six area organizations as its 2022 Partners in Equity – Racial Equity & Social Justice grant recipients. According to a Monday, Dec. 5 county news release, the Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2022 Partners in Equity (PIE) Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) grants, announced by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, are intended to address systemic racial inequities in areas related to criminal justice: health (including pandemic health related responses), education, employment and criminal justice.
stoughtonnews.com
DOT Hwy. 51 meeting is Dec. 15 in Dunkirk
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County N, to discuss proposed roadway improvements along Hwy. 51 between Spring Road and I-39/90 east of Stoughton. WisDOT is developing plans to reconstruct this five-mile...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Stoughton scores season-high in Badger East loss to Beaver Dam
The Stoughton boys hockey team tied its season-high for goals in a game during an 8-2 Badger East Conference loss to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Mandt Community Center. The Vikings (0-5, 0-3 Badger East) trailed early in the first period but netted back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead. Stoughton’s first goal came 13 minutes, 53 seconds into the first period when senior Brenden Huston found the back of the net. Junior Cam Luebke was credited with an assist.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs fall to Badger Lightning in Badger Conference opener
The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op dropped its Badger Conference opener to the Badger Lightning 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Mandt Community Center. Stoughton co-op (1-5, 0-1 Badger Conference) also lost to Central Wisconsin 7-0 on Friday, Dec. 2, at Mandt Community Center. Lightning 4, Icebergs 0. Badger...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton recognized as national renewable energy leader
The Grinch isn’t the only thing that’s green this season. It seems that Stoughton residents have stepped up their game when it comes to using “green” energy, according to a recent national study that showed an increase in the city’s top-10 national ranking. According to...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Historical Society Museum hosts final 175th birthday event
The Stoughton Historical Society hosted its final re-enactment for the 175th Birthday Celebration at the museum on Sunday, Dec. 4. The “First Christmas of 1858” re-lived parts of what an Universalist service was like in the mid-1800s and how the first church in town came to be in a series of seven re-enactments that took place at Luke Stoughton’s Universalist Church, which now houses the Historical Society’s Museum.
