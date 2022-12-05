Stolen Jeep found on Pennsylvania Turnpike leads to high-speed chase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A stolen Jeep was found on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the weekend and the attempted traffic stop quickly spiraled out of control.

Roger Villogram, 32 (Bedford County Prison)

State police were alerted of a stolen Jeep on Sat. Dec. 3, and when they came across it on the PA Turnpike they attempted a traffic stop. According to troopers, the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Roger Villogram, from Washington D.C., began to take off at a high rate of speed.

Villogram reportedly got off the turnpike at Breezewood and continued east on State Route 30. Police noted he exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour during the chase. He reportedly crashed into a trooper’s car as he turned south onto Pennknoll Road.

Troopers said he tried to take the Jeep off-road but hit a tree. Villogram then ran from the Jeep on foot, trying to hide in the woods, only to be caught and placed in handcuffs.

Villogram was taken for a blood draw. A search of the Jeep produced meth, pills, and paraphernalia.

Villogram now faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault, fleeing/eluding, receiving stolen property, being under the influence and more.

He was placed in Bedford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

