MUSKEGON — The United States Hockey League has approved the sale of Muskegon’s minor league hockey franchise to a new owner. The Muskegon Lumberjacks said today that the team has sold to Peter Herms, who played minor league hockey when the team was part of the International Hockey League. The sale to Muskegon Lumberjacks Hockey Club LLC, a corporation registered with the state Nov. 28, ended eight years of ownership by Dan Israel, Bob Kaiser and Andy Appleby of BC Hockey LLC.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO