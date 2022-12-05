ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball appears in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology ahead of Kansas matchup

Missouri made its first appearance in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s updated 2022-23 Bracketology on Tuesday. The Tigers are one of 14 new teams making their first appearance in Lunardi’s Bracketology. Currently, he has seven Southeastern Conference teams projected to make the 68-team field, with Missouri joining...
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Mizzou

For the first time since the 2008 season, KU football will play in a bowl game. It was announced on Sunday that the Jayhawks will travel to Memphis, Tenn. to take on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. It is KU’s second appearance in the Liberty with its first appearance coming in 1973.
LAWRENCE, KS
KOMU

Mizzou extends contract for wrestling head coach Brian Smith

COLUMBIA - Missouri is keeping the winningest coach in its wrestling history at home. Head coach Brian Smith and Missouri have agreed to an extension that will see Smith lead the Tigers until the 2026-2027 season. Since taking over the job in 1998, Smith leads the program in wins (319)...
COLUMBIA, MO
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Tolton boys basketball cruises to win over Fatima

Tolton boys basketball took down Fatima 66-53 in its home opener Tuesday. Senior James Lee led the way with 25 points for the Trailblazers, and sophomore Exavier Wilson added 16 points. The win moved Tolton to 3-1 on the season. The Trailblazers next compete in the Blue Valley Northwest Tournament...
WESTPHALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy