The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kshb.com
Border Showdown: Kansas heads to Columbia for 1st time since 2012 to face new-look Tigers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a decade, the Kansas men's basketball team heads to Columbia, Missouri, to play its former conference rival, Mizzou. The Jayhawks will take on a new-look Tigers, who are 9-0 under first-year coach Dennis Gates, in search of their eighth win in the last nine meetings.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball appears in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology ahead of Kansas matchup
Missouri made its first appearance in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s updated 2022-23 Bracketology on Tuesday. The Tigers are one of 14 new teams making their first appearance in Lunardi’s Bracketology. Currently, he has seven Southeastern Conference teams projected to make the 68-team field, with Missouri joining...
KU Sports
Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman calls Lance Leipold's turnaround at Kansas 'unbelievable'
Smack dab in the middle of a coaching career that began in 1984 and is alive and well today at the University of Arkansas, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman spent one season coaching the offensive line at Kansas. The Jayhawks went 3-8 that season, Terry Allen’s last in charge of the...
KOMU
Mizzou Alumni Association announces travel package for Gasparilla Bowl
COLUMBIA - Missouri football will play in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 23, in Tampa, Florida. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium, which is home to former Missouri star quarterback Blaine Gabbert. To assist fans who are looking forward to attending...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Mizzou
For the first time since the 2008 season, KU football will play in a bowl game. It was announced on Sunday that the Jayhawks will travel to Memphis, Tenn. to take on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. It is KU’s second appearance in the Liberty with its first appearance coming in 1973.
KOMU
Mizzou extends contract for wrestling head coach Brian Smith
COLUMBIA - Missouri is keeping the winningest coach in its wrestling history at home. Head coach Brian Smith and Missouri have agreed to an extension that will see Smith lead the Tigers until the 2026-2027 season. Since taking over the job in 1998, Smith leads the program in wins (319)...
KU Sports
Kansas freshman Gradey Dick one of 4 current college players to sign new NIL deal with Adidas
Long before Gradey Dick arrived on KU’s campus, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said the five-star freshman from Wichita stood to benefit the most of anyone on KU’s 2022-23 roster from the abundance of name, image and likeness opportunities headed his way. More than all the jerseys and...
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
KCTV 5
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
Kansas City QuikTrip sells winning $4.2M Lotto ticket
A Kansas City QuikTrip located near Westport sold a winning Missouri Lotto ticket worth $4.2 million in Saturday night's drawing.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KOMU
Tolton boys basketball cruises to win over Fatima
Tolton boys basketball took down Fatima 66-53 in its home opener Tuesday. Senior James Lee led the way with 25 points for the Trailblazers, and sophomore Exavier Wilson added 16 points. The win moved Tolton to 3-1 on the season. The Trailblazers next compete in the Blue Valley Northwest Tournament...
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
35 years later, murder of Wyandotte County Democratic leader remains unsolved
On the morning of Dec. 21, 1987, the body of Charles (Chuck) W. Thompson was found lying on the sidewalk in front of Jalisco's Restaurant located at N. 50th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
