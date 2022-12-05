ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

mibiz.com

Walker automation manufacturer plans $5.7M expansion amid continued growth

WALKER — Automation solutions provider Axis Automation has announced a $5.7 million expansion in Walker that it expects could create up to 50 jobs. State and local officials today announced the expansion, which is backed by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The growth follows a $4 million investment in a new facility in early 2018 that also had state backing from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.
WALKER, MI
mibiz.com

Continental Linen Services completes $6M Kalamazoo expansion

KALAMAZOO — Continental Linen Services Inc., a provider of uniform rentals and linen cleaning services, has completed a $6 million expansion following a pandemic-induced downturn that cut sales in half. The 123-year-old, family-owned company had planned the expansion by early 2020, but was derailed by the onset of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
thewestottawan.com

These visitors aren’t here for the tulips

It’s a Saturday afternoon, and I find myself looking for the perfect episode of Unsolved Mysteries to watch while I eat my leftover cake. But wait, an episode titled “Something in the Sky” has a description that reads, “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Western Michigan?! How have I heard nothing about this until now?
HOLLAND, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
MUSKEGON, MI

