The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their groceries
It was a happy surprise Monday for shoppers at Ralph’s Food Market in Grand Rapids as nearly a dozen patrons' grocery bills were paid for in full thanks to the generosity of two local restaurateurs.
mibiz.com
Walker automation manufacturer plans $5.7M expansion amid continued growth
WALKER — Automation solutions provider Axis Automation has announced a $5.7 million expansion in Walker that it expects could create up to 50 jobs. State and local officials today announced the expansion, which is backed by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The growth follows a $4 million investment in a new facility in early 2018 that also had state backing from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Detroit based cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day this Friday, December 9th at 3510 E. Mall Drive in Southeast, Grand Rapids. H.O.D. Grand Rapids will be a recreational location catering to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
mibiz.com
Continental Linen Services completes $6M Kalamazoo expansion
KALAMAZOO — Continental Linen Services Inc., a provider of uniform rentals and linen cleaning services, has completed a $6 million expansion following a pandemic-induced downturn that cut sales in half. The 123-year-old, family-owned company had planned the expansion by early 2020, but was derailed by the onset of the...
thewestottawan.com
These visitors aren’t here for the tulips
It’s a Saturday afternoon, and I find myself looking for the perfect episode of Unsolved Mysteries to watch while I eat my leftover cake. But wait, an episode titled “Something in the Sky” has a description that reads, “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Western Michigan?! How have I heard nothing about this until now?
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
You could win free weed for life in this dispensary's scratch-off game
Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years but still, we’ll take it
WOOD
Get your finances in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas and soon to a brand new year! That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids first market announced for new professional women’s volleyball league
GRAND RAPIDS — A new professional U.S. women’s volleyball league that’s set to launch in 2024 has tapped Grand Rapids as its first market, team owners and league executives announced today. DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, which co-owns the Grand Rapids Griffins and previously owned an Arena...
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
More than 100 years old, PADNOS continues path toward sustainability
For more than 100 years, West Michigan-based PADNOS has been transforming scrap into reusable resources. The company's more recent work has earned it local recognition.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Ground to be broken on third HōM Flats apartment complex
Ground will be broken this month on a $51.5 million apartment complex in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
