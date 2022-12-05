Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
LAIC Executive Director provides update to Lake County Commission
Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag presented her quarterly update to Lake County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. Rollag told commissioners that daycare continues to be a top initiative for her office. Amazing Madison · Laic – Rollag.MP3. Rollag said that housing is another area...
amazingmadison.com
County approves personnel items
The Lake County Commission approved a few personnel items during its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved the hiring of a new full-time Correctional Officer to work within the county’s Sheriff’s Office. They approved the hiring of Kaylee DeVries at a rate of $19.35 an hour, effective November 29th.
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Commission approves agreement for juvenile detention services
Lake County Commissioners approved the county’s annual agreement for juvenile detention services during their meeting Tuesday. Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust told commissioners that the 2023 agreement for juvenile detention services is between the county, Minnehaha County, and Lutheran Social Services. She said that the cost per day for the services increased by more than eight-percent to just more than 278-dollars a day. Gust said that it’s hard to know what each year will bring, but this year the number of beds utilized by Lake County juveniles is up.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
brookingscountysd.gov
Brookings County Commission Recognizes Jeff Anderson for 30 Years
At their December 6th meeting, the Brookings County Commission recognized Jeff Anderson of the Highway Department for 30 years of service to Brookings County. Thank you for your service, Jeff!
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
sfsimplified.com
What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls
Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
KELOLAND TV
State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
newscenter1.tv
Former Yankton Sioux Tribe’s police chief charged with fraud
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has been charged by federal prosecutors with wire fraud and theft from the tribe. Federal prosecutors allege that Chris Saunsoci sought wages both from the tribe and a local ministry that was providing flood relief. He allegedly held both positions between September 2020 and 2021 and sought wages for overlapping hours on 139 days. He was paid about $30,500 for both jobs on those days, according to court documents.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls pilots new electric vehicle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls bought its first fully electric vehicle. The city could potentially transition to more environmentally friendly city cars depending on the results of the Fleet and Sustainability team’s study. The first drivers to test out the new EV,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
amazingmadison.com
Angels still available on Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Trees
The Lake County Food Pantry is looking for people to help fulfill all the wishes of children on the county’s Angel Trees. There are still close to 90 angels on the trees in need of adopting at this time. The Angel Trees are located at Gary’s Bakery, Montgomery’s and the Madison Public Library.
wnax.com
Holding Electric Rates Steady
With another record year in new services, Southeastern Electric also told their members that rates would be stable through next year. Manager Brad Schardin says it’s a balance between that new growth and rising costs….. Schardin says they still have a broad range of electric supply sources….
KELOLAND TV
How traffic cameras help multiple city departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the tools Sioux Falls police used in the investigation of Paul Billion’s death was the city’s traffic cameras. Court documents say the cameras helped investigators map out where the suspects were the night he was shot. There are more than...
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
amazingmadison.com
DSU joins Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance
Thirteen colleges and universities from across the Northern Plains to the Rocky Mountain west have partnered to form a regional technology and innovation alliance. Dakota State University in Madison is a partner in this group, which aims to provide lasting opportunities for innovation-led economic growth in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
sdstandardnow.com
A Hogwash Chronicle: After a campaign to stop it, Wholestone should focus on public health and environmental protections
Many non-Sioux Falls residents might be unaware of the debate swirling about Sioux Falls in recent months. During the last election, voters were faced with a decision about whether or not to support a new mega-slaughterhouse proposed for the city. This is my version of what happened. I was puzzled...
