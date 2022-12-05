Lake County Commissioners approved the county’s annual agreement for juvenile detention services during their meeting Tuesday. Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust told commissioners that the 2023 agreement for juvenile detention services is between the county, Minnehaha County, and Lutheran Social Services. She said that the cost per day for the services increased by more than eight-percent to just more than 278-dollars a day. Gust said that it’s hard to know what each year will bring, but this year the number of beds utilized by Lake County juveniles is up.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO