Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer. Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of an assault with undetermined injuries on Elm Street Over-the-Rhine. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks

CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

High school students killed in Clinton County head-on crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two high school students were killed Tuesday in a Clinton County head-on crash. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, died at the scene of the wreck on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near I-71, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
CLARKSVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Driver involved in West End crash killed after crossing interstate on foot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified a driver involved in a West End crash who was later killed after crossing I-75 on foot early Monday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Samuel Zerihun, 27, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic north on I-75 near the Ninth Street exit ramp when he lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HEBRON, KY

