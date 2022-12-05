Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer. Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.
Fox 19
NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Rollover crash in Preble County traps victim inside utility truck
WASHINGTON TWP., Preble County — A utility truck rolled over during a single-vehicle crash and trapped a person inside Wednesday morning. Preble County Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond to the incident at the intersection of Ozias Road and Eaton Lewisburg Road at around 8 a.m. Dayton...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WLWT 5
Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of an assault with undetermined injuries on Elm Street Over-the-Rhine. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Mother accused of tying blanket around baby’s neck
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to choke her young child using a blanket. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck while she was holding him on Monday, WXIX reported.
Fox 19
Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
WLWT 5
Clermont County officials issue statewide alert for missing 71-year-old man
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Clermont County officials have issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for Thomas Mills, a 71-year-old man. Pierce Township police Chief Paul Broxterman said a neighbor was the last person to see Mills around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the Amelia Court Apartment's parking lot at 1381 W. Ohio Pike.
WLWT 5
Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Pedestrian reportedly struck by Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Pedestrian reportedly struck by a Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
Fox 19
High school students killed in Clinton County head-on crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two high school students were killed Tuesday in a Clinton County head-on crash. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, died at the scene of the wreck on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near I-71, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fox 19
Driver involved in West End crash killed after crossing interstate on foot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified a driver involved in a West End crash who was later killed after crossing I-75 on foot early Monday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Samuel Zerihun, 27, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic north on I-75 near the Ninth Street exit ramp when he lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West Fork Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on West Fork Road in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
