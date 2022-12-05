Read full article on original website
Thinking about making tamales? Here’s why many choose to buy them instead
HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Across Texas, cravings for tamales have reached a peak for the year. A Christmas tradition for many Texans, tamales have long been a December staple. Google Trends indicates online searches for the beloved Mexican fare have been increasing every year across Texas—and the United States—since 2004.
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/11/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the Texas’ 88th Legislative Session. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined us to discuss the priorities lawmakers must address during this session in Austin. Increasing the reliability of the Texas power grid and creating a standard for ERCOT is still one of the paramount items for lawmakers in Austin.
AAA Texas: Gas prices continue downward trend
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly statewide gas price average has dropped now for eight consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.733 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.
Texas mother’s mortality data released, full report coming next week
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — In 2019, there were 147 maternal deaths, meaning a woman died while pregnant or within one year of giving birth, according to the Department of State and Health Services (DSHS). Of the deaths that were determined to be connected to the pregnancy, 90% of them...
Texas man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S....
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: December 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 40°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers late. High of 56°. Winds NW→S 10-15 MPH. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, clouds are...
TxDMV launches new temporary tags to prevent paper license fraud
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out major design changes to its temporary paper tags on Friday to help prevent fraudulent paper licenses from circulating. Agency leaders also testified before the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee on...
Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a...
‘Unqualified plastic surgeon’ charged in California woman’s death during procedure
TIJUANA (Border Report) — A Tijuana doctor has been charged almost two years after 38-year-old Keuana Weaver died on the operating table while undergoing liposuction and tummy tuck procedures. It turned out the doctor, a general practitioner, did not have a license to perform cosmetic procedures at the Art...
