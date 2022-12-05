ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined

Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Player Released By The Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans have added some more size to their defense. Defensive lineman Tarell Basham has signed with the Titans, per his agent Kenny Zuckerman. This comes just a week after he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Basham played in two games for the Cowboys this season after playing...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
Action News Jax

Cowboys lose starting CB Anthony Brown to season-ending injury

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys lost a starter to a season-ending injury Sunday night. Seventh-year cornerback Anthony Brown tore his Achilles and will not return this season, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Monday. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones feared Sunday this was the case after Brown...
DALLAS, TX
