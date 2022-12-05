Read full article on original website
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex. Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of...
Tom Brady cracks joke after ugly Buccaneers 'Monday Night Football' win: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Buccaneers hadn't led since the second quarter against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," but after the clock hit triple zeroes, they had somehow managed to eke out a 17-16 victory, courtesy of two fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Tom Brady. A team that had managed to largely contain...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield
The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
OBJ Arrives in Dallas: Cowboys 3-Step Visit Schedule
A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul and the visiting Phoenix Suns is part of the Cowboys' OBJ visit plan.
Titans Have Signed Player Released By The Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have added some more size to their defense. Defensive lineman Tarell Basham has signed with the Titans, per his agent Kenny Zuckerman. This comes just a week after he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Basham played in two games for the Cowboys this season after playing...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Cowboys lose starting CB Anthony Brown to season-ending injury
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys lost a starter to a season-ending injury Sunday night. Seventh-year cornerback Anthony Brown tore his Achilles and will not return this season, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Monday. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones feared Sunday this was the case after Brown...
