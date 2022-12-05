Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars available to NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Bat Attack Suspect ArrestedBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS basketball teams unveil their schedules
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys will host Columbia High School of Maplewood, while the girls will visit Livingston High School, both at 7 p.m. Here are their schedules. Boys basketball. Dec....
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS basketball teams unveil schedules
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. Dec. 15: vs. East Side, 7 p.m. Dec. 17: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m. Dec. 20: at Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 22: vs....
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness
NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange runner blazes trail in college
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2021 alumnus Sebastian DeSimone is not only enjoying his college experience at Gwynedd Mercy University, in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., he is also changing the face of sports for students with intellectual disabilities at the national level. DeSimone was a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
essexnewsdaily.com
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange–Maplewood students experience LUX Orchestra at SOPAC
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the first time in two years, fourth-graders from the South Orange–Maplewood School District returned to the South Orange Performing Arts Center to attend a live performance of LUX Orchestra as part of an arts education partnership developed between SOPAC’s arts education and SOMSD’s fine arts departments.
essexnewsdaily.com
Celebrate the season at Durand-Hedden House & Garden
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden this December for local holiday traditions. Register for Durand-Hedden’s popular gingerbread house contest at durandhedden.org through Dec. 9. Contestants will drop off their creations at Durand-Hedden on Saturday, Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 12. The entire community is invited to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark to hold collection to aid Catholic aging religious
NEWARK, NJ — The National Religious Retirement Office announced that, on Dec. 10 and 11, the Archdiocese of Newark will hold the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection in parishes throughout the area. Last year, the parishioners of the archdiocese donated $325,581.40 to the collection. In 2022, the Dominican...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange football standout Ronnie Hickman, of Ohio State, earns Big Ten honors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman, a starting safety for the Ohio State University football team, was named to the all–Big Ten Conference third team. Hickman, a four-year player, posted 54 tackles and one interception this season for the Buckeyes, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, with an 11-1 record on the season, are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. Ohio State’s lone loss came against rival Michigan in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.
essexnewsdaily.com
Gagneron selected as CEO of New Community Corp.
NEWARK, NJ — New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, has appointed Simone Gagneron as its chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New...
essexnewsdaily.com
Caldwell HS football team wins Group 2 state championship to complete undefeated 13-0 season; winning streak is now 28 games
CALDWELL, NJ — The Caldwell High School football team defeated Rumson–Fair Haven, 18-14, to win the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 2 state championship game on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway. When it comes to high school football championships...
essexnewsdaily.com
Three Newark men arrested for drugs and weapons offenses
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced Dec. 2 the arrests of three Newark men for possession of drugs and weapons offenses. On Nov. 22, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at three Newark locations: the 100 block of Hedden Terrace, the 100 block of Oakland Terrace and the 100 block of Leo Place.
Comments / 0