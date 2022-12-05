ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Grove, NJ

Bloomfield HS basketball teams unveil their schedules

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys will host Columbia High School of Maplewood, while the girls will visit Livingston High School, both at 7 p.m. Here are their schedules. Boys basketball. Dec....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
East Orange Campus HS basketball teams unveil schedules

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. Dec. 15: vs. East Side, 7 p.m. Dec. 17: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m. Dec. 20: at Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 22: vs....
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness

NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
NUTLEY, NJ
West Orange runner blazes trail in college

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2021 alumnus Sebastian DeSimone is not only enjoying his college experience at Gwynedd Mercy University, in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., he is also changing the face of sports for students with intellectual disabilities at the national level. DeSimone was a...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
NEWARK, NJ
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
NEWARK, NJ
South Orange–Maplewood students experience LUX Orchestra at SOPAC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the first time in two years, fourth-graders from the South Orange–Maplewood School District returned to the South Orange Performing Arts Center to attend a live performance of LUX Orchestra as part of an arts education partnership developed between SOPAC’s arts education and SOMSD’s fine arts departments.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Celebrate the season at Durand-Hedden House & Garden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden this December for local holiday traditions. Register for Durand-Hedden’s popular gingerbread house contest at durandhedden.org through Dec. 9. Contestants will drop off their creations at Durand-Hedden on Saturday, Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 12. The entire community is invited to...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Archdiocese of Newark to hold collection to aid Catholic aging religious

NEWARK, NJ — The National Religious Retirement Office announced that, on Dec. 10 and 11, the Archdiocese of Newark will hold the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection in parishes throughout the area. Last year, the parishioners of the archdiocese donated $325,581.40 to the collection. In 2022, the Dominican...
NEWARK, NJ
South Orange football standout Ronnie Hickman, of Ohio State, earns Big Ten honors

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman, a starting safety for the Ohio State University football team, was named to the all–Big Ten Conference third team. Hickman, a four-year player, posted 54 tackles and one interception this season for the Buckeyes, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, with an 11-1 record on the season, are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. Ohio State’s lone loss came against rival Michigan in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
Gagneron selected as CEO of New Community Corp.

NEWARK, NJ — New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, has appointed Simone Gagneron as its chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New...
NEWARK, NJ
Three Newark men arrested for drugs and weapons offenses

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced Dec. 2 the arrests of three Newark men for possession of drugs and weapons offenses. On Nov. 22, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at three Newark locations: the 100 block of Hedden Terrace, the 100 block of Oakland Terrace and the 100 block of Leo Place.
NEWARK, NJ

