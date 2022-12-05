Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Related
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Illini transfer target: ECU OL Avery Jones
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner discusses how ECU transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones potentially could fit at Illinois.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
Louisville TE commit Jamari Johnson has a pair of official visits set
Inglewood (Calif.) tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson has a couple of official visits set for the next two weeks. Johnson committed to Louisville back in April but is set to visit Pittsburgh this weekend and will check out Oregon next week. “I’m actually at Pitt right now,” Johnson...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 6
Alabama coach Nate Oats watched his team take down one top-ranked team already this season, so the Crimson Tide coach wasn't all that surprised following Saturday's 71-65 victory over previously-unbeaten Houston on the road. Alabama is moving up in a big way in this week's AP Top 25 projection coming out of college basketball's first month of the regular season.
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
Paul Mencke Jr, son of former WSU QB, says emotions flowed with Coug offer
PAUL MENCKE JR. was seven years old when his family made the move from Pullman to the suburbs of San Antonio. And while he’s spent the past nine years in the Lone Star State, the highly recruited 2024 safety said the Palouse will always be home. “No matter what,...
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Oregon scores a commitment from Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden
The Oregon Ducks' hot run on the recruiting trail continues as they've added yet another big addition to its roster. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has announced his commitment to the Ducks after taking an official visit over the weekend. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver spent three seasons at Alabama and...
Victory Johnson 'super stoked' about future at CU after second trip to Boulder
A new rule approved by the Division I Council in October allows for prospects to take a second official visit to the same school if a head coaching change occurs. Linebacker Victory Johnson took advantage of the rule this weekend by taking his second official visit with the Buffaloes...
Damari Brown accompanies his brother during his FSU official visit, talks upcoming plans and making a decision
TALLAHASSEE -- Damari Brown arrived at Florida State for an unofficial visit this weekend, joining his older brother -- UCF corner transfer Davonte Brown -- who was in Tallahassee for an official visit. The younger Brown, who plays at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is one of the top...
Hokies flip QB William "Pop" Watson from Nebraska
Virginia Tech began recruiting quarterback William "Pop" Watson with fervor after the coaching change at Nebraska, and 10 days before signing day the Hokies flipped him. The Springfield (Mass.) Central standout shifted his commitment from Nebraska to Virginia Tech following his weekend official visit to the Blacksburg, Va., school, and he announced the decision Sunday night.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud finishes third in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight season. But like last year, the Ohio State quarterback is headed home without the famous bronze statue representing the best player in college football. At Jazz at Lincoln Center in...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1