Read full article on original website
janice cascio
6d ago
until their next of kin is notified they will not release any names. how would you like to see your family name in a news article before you were told first.??
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around 5:30 p.m. Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Renwick St. in Monroe. Gerquarious Strong is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder. If you can help call...
Car search outside Louisiana bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go
A deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center's security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint.
brproud.com
3 La. suspects arrested after theft investigation
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. Around 12:40...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
cenlanow.com
Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before walking away from the premises. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a gray backpack.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita officials cracking down on theft of delivered packages
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests related to the theft of packages from residences. An investigation into unrelated instances of packages being stolen from residences has led to the arrests of Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams and Courtney McCurdy. The theft of...
cenlanow.com
Arrest warrants land West Monroe woman in jail for several drug offenses and other charges, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2022, around 10:30 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Austin Avenue in West Monroe, La. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the passenger, 36-year-old Zerrae M. Pratt.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
opso.net
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Named VFW Law Enforcement First Responder of the Year
Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 in Monroe for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident. He received the award Saturday at their annual banquet. Deputy Breland is credited with saving...
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Park Avenue; 2 victims suffer non-life-threatening injuries
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently on at the scene of a shooting that took place on the 500 block of Park Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, two victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has any knowledge...
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe. The accident happened close to the Stella Mill Exit on Interstate 20. The West Monroe Police Department confirmed that at least one person was injured in the crash.
KNOE TV8
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
KNOE TV8
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of […]
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A public information officer for West Monroe’s police department says their chief is retiring. Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year in 2023 after working at the dept. since 1990. There’s no word yet on who will be the next Chief of...
Comments / 3