Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
TMZ.com
Madonna’s VMA For 'Papa Don't Preach' Sells At Auction
One of Madonna's iconic '80s MTV Video Music Awards -- this one for "Best Female Video" -- has a new home after a lucky buyer snatched it off the auction block. RR Auction tells TMZ ... Madonna's VMA, aka the Moonman trophy, for her hit song "Papa Don't Preach" went to the highest bidder, who dropped $38,484.
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Celebrates Holidays, Birthday with Face Full of Cake
Britney Spears put a cap on her birthday week with a little booze, a lot of cake and a middle finger for her haters. Decked out in a red jumpsuit and set to Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby" ... Brit broke out some of her usual dance moves, and seemed to indulge in champagne.
Lainey Wilson dishes on her 'Yellowstone' acting debut, sizzling romance: 'Wild and crazy love'
Lainey Wilson tells USA Today about her "Yellowstone" acting debut and her screen romance with hunky ranch hand Ryan in the Dec. 11 episode.
TMZ.com
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
12:30 PM PT -- Tina Turner just posted a message about Ronnie, saying, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son." Tina Turner and her family have just suffered another devastating loss, her son Ronnie has died ... TMZ has learned.
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather, Friends & Family Throw Billionaire Robert Smith Surprise Bday Party
Floyd Mayweather pulled off the ultimate feint ... the boxing legend took friend, businessman Robert Smith to look at property -- at least, that's where the billionaire investor thought they were going -- but in reality, the 50-0 legend delivered Smith to his surprise 60th birthday party!. "When Robert walked...
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner Wears Seemingly Real Fur Scarf On Aspen Trip with Kendall
Kylie Jenner looked to have the remnants of a dead animal around her neck during a weekend trip to Aspen with Kendall Jenner ... the question being, is it real?. The two KarJenner sisters were in the ritzy Colorado ski town Saturday, where they hit the streets for a little retail therapy ... dressed up in their best winter getups, of course. Kendall was rocking an intricately-designed trench coat with matching leather gloves and boots.
TMZ.com
SZA Talks Drake Relationship As Fans Rejoice In 'Toxic S.O.S.' Album
SZA finally answered the prayers of her fans, releasing her new album "S.O.S." after a nearly 5-year drought ... and her supporters' emotions are in shambles!!!. Thousands of enthusiastic fans worshipped SZA as their "toxic queen" Friday on social media ... lapping up her lyrics as their new hostile gospel.
How The Monkees Popularized A World-Famous Toy By Drinking
Hearing about the Monkees likely conjured to mind scenes from the television show or elicits some humming of their catchiest beats. But the Monkees should actually make everyone relive the days of aiming Nerf Balls at one another and sprinting to catch them. That’s because it’s actually the Monkees who...
TMZ.com
James Cameron -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
James Cameron's looks over the years are so fan-sea!. Here is a 44-year-old version of the Canadian filmmaker looking quite chipper and buttoned-up at the Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills back in 1998 (left). This was just a few months after the release of his film "The Titanic," which turns 25 later this month!
TMZ.com
Backstreet Boys Perform at NYC Jingle Ball Amid Nick Carter Lawsuit
Nick Carter is still front and center with the Backstreet Boys, and based on their live performance Friday night ... fans are backing him after a woman sued him for sexual battery. BSB took the stage at MSG for Jingle Ball -- singing the Wham! classic, "Last Christmas" -- and...
TMZ.com
A Boogie Celebrates Birthday in Times Square with Fans
Al Sharpton Defends Deion Sanders, He Had 'The Right' To Leave JSU. Harry & Meghan Use Media for Relevance While Slamming It, Claims Royal Expert. Royal Expert Blasts Meghan Markle for Curtsy Reenactment. 2:30. First Gen Z Congressmember Denied D.C. Apartment Due to Bad Credit. 1:59. Tia Mowry Spending Holidays...
TMZ.com
Russ Says He Turned Down $50M Offer for His Song Catalog
Russ knows his worth as an artist ... and according to his calculations, record labels are gonna need more than 8-figures to lockdown his catalog!!!. On his new song "Too Much," Russ humbly brags about turning down a $50 million deal to buy out his discography ... further detailing his investment savvy later in the track.
TMZ.com
Stars Getting In The Holiday Spirit ... 'Tis The Season!
The weather outside is frightful, but the stars are feeling delightful, and they just can't hold back their giddiness. Get into the holiday spirit with these celebs who are jarring up some sweet holiday cheer and gifting it right to you!. Stars like Tanner Buchanan are already rockin' around the...
TMZ.com
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Behind this minty-fresh scramble is a gentleman who has quite the voice, and when he's on the stage he loves to pair it with a fresh set of moves. Trace around the unknown figure, and see if you can detangle this beauty of a beast!. When it comes to fashion,...
