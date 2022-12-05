Hospital safety officer shoots at another driver in road-rage incident, GA deputies say

A public safety officer at an Atlanta hospital was arrested after he was accused of shooting at another driver during a “ road rage incident ” on Interstate 20, Georgia outlets reported .

Alfred Watkins, a 63-year-old uniformed officer at Grady Memorial Hospital , was booked on aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the Nov. 20 incident in Douglasville, sheriff’s deputies said in a Dec. 2 news release.

A 911 caller reported the shooting in the westbound lanes between Fairburn and Chapel Hill roads, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the shooter as Watkins, who they said was armed and wearing his work uniform at the time of the incident. No one was hurt, and deputies said both drivers pulled over and spoke with investigators.

Authorities haven’t said what led to the shooting.

Watkins was also charged with discharging a firearm from or on a roadway and reckless conduct, according to the sheriff’s office. He remained in the Douglas County Jail without bond as of Monday, Dec. 5, online records show.

In a statement, a Grady Hospital spokesperson said they were aware of Watkins’ arrest and confirmed he “is no longer employed by Grady Health System.”

Douglasville is about 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

Airport officer fired after scuffle with ‘intoxicated’ passenger, Georgia police say

Two steal vehicle to drive to hospital after shooting near Waffle House, GA cops say