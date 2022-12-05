DIY Christmas Ideas From The Beach

by Alexa V. Estevez

It’s about that time of year again when gifts are to be bought, and ideas are running thin, but don’t fear, Christmas ideas are near.

Have you ever thought about gifting DIY presents? If you have not, here are two ideas that every beach lover would adore.

The first DIY project is a seashell shadow box display.

To complete this project, go to a nearby beach to collect or purchase seashells at a local store.

The next step is to purchase a shadow box from a local craft store; the one in the picture is from the hobby lobby.

Once you’ve collected your two items, have a hot-glue gun handy, and glue the seashells in the arrangement you want.

The second DIY project is a sand dollar ornament.

On a trip to Treasure Island, FL. Southeastern University college students Sylvia Liszewski and Collin Spering, found sand dollars and had the bright idea of painting and selling them.

To achieve the finished project, they first bleached the sand dollars to remove any discoloration and then painted away. Once completed, this ornament can either be used on a Christmas tree for the holiday season or in a car in the rearview mirror.

There you have it! Two money-saver yet creative Christmas ideas can become your holiday gift this season.

