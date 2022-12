We’re starting off the week with good vibes and even better music!

The Hot Buttered Nuggets is a fun, local band that covers a wide variety of music with unique instruments and sound effects!

More Explores learned how to play the washtub bass and more, but hear the real talent at Saturday and Sunday brunch at Merrick’s Fishtale Grill in Cape Coral!

To keep up with The Hot Buttered Nuggets, follow them on Facebook!