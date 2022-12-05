Who doesn’t love dogs and cats? Who doesn’t love when something is free? Well, Minneapolis is combining the two this Friday aka TOMORROW. And because it is the holiday season, Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. This event will be occurring at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control and they are making ALL of their cats and dogs free. This event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO