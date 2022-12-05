Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming to Minnesota in March 2023
I need to re-write my letter to Santa because now all I want for Christmas is tickets to the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience in Minneapolis in 2023. I was driving down to Minneapolis this week and saw a billboard for this experience on the side of I-94. Being a massive Disney fan I logged that away in my brain to Google once I wasn't behind the wheel of a car.
Free Pet Adoptions in Minneapolis Tomorrow!
Who doesn’t love dogs and cats? Who doesn’t love when something is free? Well, Minneapolis is combining the two this Friday aka TOMORROW. And because it is the holiday season, Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. This event will be occurring at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control and they are making ALL of their cats and dogs free. This event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
Minnesota Dad Accused Of Attacking His Kid’s Soccer Coach
It's always disheartening to hear about adults setting these bad examples for their kids. Coaches are constantly dealing with the wrath of parents. This story, as reported by fox9.com, is a bit different than the usual story of "My kid doesn't get to play enough" or "You should be doing things, this was, etc.".
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
