StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
RadarOnline

'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen

Heartless King Charles III pressured his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth, into publicly naming his despised mistress-wife, Camilla, the next queen, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ruthless royal twisted the screws on his frail mom by refusing to pay her favorite son Prince Andrew's teen accuser a reported $13 million unless she agreed to let Camilla rule by his side as queen — and announce it to the world."It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it," said a source. Andrew, 62, was embroiled in a devastating New York civil court case with Virginia Giuffre,...
Newsweek

King Charles Turns to Siblings To Avoid Prince Harry and Andrew Crisis

King Charles III has asked British lawmakers to appoint Princess Anne and Prince Edward to a key role, potentially swerving a future crisis involving Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Charles has asked the House of Lords to make his sister, the Princess Royal, and youngest brother, the Earl of Wessex,...
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
People

Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know

She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
ELLE DECOR

Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace

The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
BBC

Queen's funeral composer: I had to keep my work secret

When a piece of music was premiered in front of a global audience at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, there was one television viewer who surprisingly had also never heard it sung before - its composer, Sir James MacMillan. His wife had recently broken her foot - and although Sir James...

