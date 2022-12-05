Read full article on original website
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen
Heartless King Charles III pressured his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth, into publicly naming his despised mistress-wife, Camilla, the next queen, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ruthless royal twisted the screws on his frail mom by refusing to pay her favorite son Prince Andrew's teen accuser a reported $13 million unless she agreed to let Camilla rule by his side as queen — and announce it to the world."It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it," said a source. Andrew, 62, was embroiled in a devastating New York civil court case with Virginia Giuffre,...
King Charles Turns to Siblings To Avoid Prince Harry and Andrew Crisis
King Charles III has asked British lawmakers to appoint Princess Anne and Prince Edward to a key role, potentially swerving a future crisis involving Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Charles has asked the House of Lords to make his sister, the Princess Royal, and youngest brother, the Earl of Wessex,...
King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla share the same ancestor from the 17th century
King Charles III and Queen Consort CamillaCredit: The White House from Washington, DC; Public Domain Image. King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are not just married. Evidently, they are also blood relatives to each other.
King Charles Has Banned This Dish from All Royal Residences
Guess this won’t be on the menu for this week’s state visit.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Meet the Al-Fayeds, the family on 'The Crown' who bought Harrods and The Ritz Paris and were close with Princess Diana
The family amassed significant wealth before hobnobbing with royals. Questions about the family's background weighed down their efforts to rise in British society.
Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Historians have claimed that King Charles III's great-grandfather was murdered by his own physician
King George V in coronation robesPhoto byRoyal Collection; Public Domain Image. King George V (1865 - 1936) was King of the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1936. He also ruled as Emperor of India.
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
Queen Mary and King Edward VIII — Inside the Broken Relationship That Could Not Be Fixed
The dynamics of Queen Mary and King Edward VIII’s relationship would change the royal line of succession.
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Britain's King Charles III is a direct descendant of Mary Boleyn, a mistress of Henry VIII and sister to Anne Boleyn
Mary Boleyn (painting)Credit Unknown; Public Domain Image. Mary Boleyn (1499 - 1543) is most famous for being Anne Boleyn's sister. Her sister, Anne, was married to England's King Henry VIII and reigned as Queen consort from 1533 to 1536.
Kate Middleton Dazzles In Sparkling Tiara For Charles' First State Banquet As King
The Princess of Wales also wore a dress from one of her favorite, go-to designers.
Why Kate Middleton Regretted Her Fashion Choices One Christmas Despite Looking Stunning
Kate Middleton is known for her stunning fashion statements, whether it’s a casual look while spending time with her family or a beautiful gown for a red carpet event. The Princess of Wales does have some fashion regrets, though, including one memorable Christmas look. Royals Gather At Sandringham For...
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
Queen's funeral composer: I had to keep my work secret
When a piece of music was premiered in front of a global audience at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, there was one television viewer who surprisingly had also never heard it sung before - its composer, Sir James MacMillan. His wife had recently broken her foot - and although Sir James...
