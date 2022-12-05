Read full article on original website
Related
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Video shows heavily flooded train station near Lisbon, Portugal as torrential rains leave 1 dead
A video has emerged showing a flooded-out train station near Lisbon, Portugal, following heavy rains overnight that left 1 person dead.
Comments / 0