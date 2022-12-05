Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Twitter will soon tell you if you're shadowbanned
Twitter is currently working on a new user-focused feature, it will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. This has been announced by the company’s owner himself, Elon Musk. Twitter will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. Musk tweeted out the news by saying...
Android Headlines
Twitter will soon remove 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Twitter is planning to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts from the platform. Elon Musk announced that it’s happening. This means that 1.5 billion currently taken Twitter handles will become available. Twitter is planning to remove a ton of inactive accounts, and free Twitter handles by doing so. So, if...
Android Headlines
Google merges Maps & Waze teams, apps will remain separate
Google is reportedly merging its Maps and Waze teams. The two navigation apps will remain separate but the company will house both teams under its Geo organization, which also oversees Google Earth and Street View products. The merger begins today, a Google spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. You are...
Android Headlines
Google and Meta fight off the Congress revenue sharing bill
After defiance from Google and Meta, the revenue sharing bill pushed by the United States Congress meets its end. This bill known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) aims to compensate publishers for web links. The bill would have given publishers negotiation power on revenues from their news articles present on the web.
Android Headlines
Which Disney Bundle is right for you?
Now that the ad-supported tier of Disney+ is finally available – at least in the US – it’s time to take a look at the many different versions of the Disney Bundle and find out which streaming bundle is the best for everyone. Disney is giving users a bit more flexibility now with these bundles, since there is one that only includes Disney+ and Hulu, without ESPN+.
Android Headlines
Disney+ with Ads: Everything You Need To Know
On December 8, Disney+ finally launched its ads tier. So now you can save a few bucks and get Disney+ with ads. But it’s not as simple as just saving a few bucks a month with this plan. There’s some other caveats here, as there was with Netflix. So let’s go over everything that you need to know about Disney+ with ads.
Android Headlines
Twitter faces gender discrimination lawsuit from former employees
Two former Twitter employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company and its CEO Elon Musk alleging gender discrimination. They claim mass layoffs at Twitter last month disproportionately affected female employees more than male employees. Plaintiffs Carolina Bernal Strigling and Willow Wren Turkal also allege that Musk’s new work policies at Twitter have a disparate impact on women.
