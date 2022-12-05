Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
SB Development, Hazelton Capital score $62M loan for LIC condo tower
Joseph Stern’s SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group are the latest developers to score a condo inventory loan to get their project over the finish line. The developers secured a $62 million completion to condo inventory loan from Northwind Group for Nova, an 86-unit Long Island City luxury development at 41-05 29th Street. The financing will be used to finish the nearly completed project and to sell out the remaining units.
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking
It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
therealdeal.com
Jonathan Landau leaves Fortis to launch firm
Jonathan Landau has stepped down as CEO of the luxury property developer Fortis Property Group to start his own firm. The executive is launching Landau Properties, a real estate venture that will look to acquire and operate properties in New York, South Florida and Boston. Landau will be joined by daughter Yaeli and son-in-law DC Lowinger.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC rent-stabilized one-bedroom rentals for under $2,600 a month
Landing a rent-stabilized apartment has long been a way to make living in New York City much more affordable. That’s because rent increases for these apartments are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board. The current limit is 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases. You’re also guaranteed a lease renewal, and you can’t be kicked out as long as you pay your rent and don’t break the rules of your lease. (That's a big contrast with market-rate apartments, where landlords can hike rents as much as they want or opt not to renew your lease for no reason.)
Groundbreaking today at site of old White Plains Mall for new $650 million mixed-use property
It's the future site of what's being called Hamilton Green, as the south side of the property runs along Hamilton Avenue.
therealdeal.com
Slate buys Midtown apartment building, leading midsize i-sales
A Midtown East apartment building was the big fish in last week’s small pond of mid-market commercial property sales in New York City. Three transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Two of the investment sales were in Manhattan and the other was in the Bronx. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar figure.
therealdeal.com
Even luxury rents normalize as overall market softens
Since summer, the median price on a Manhattan apartment has held steady as rents had risen as high as inflation-battered tenants could bear. Luxury apartments were the exception. In October, their median rent broke records for the second month straight, surpassing $16,000, as the city’s highest earners appeared immune to economic pressures.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent
Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City
Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
therealdeal.com
Historic townhouses top Brooklyn’s luxury market
Historic townhouses scored the top two contracts in Brooklyn last week. The most expensive Kings County home to find a buyer was a townhouse at 28 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $6.1 million, according to Compass’ weekly report. Built in 1858, the 3,500-square-foot, four bedroom, four-bathroom home was...
therealdeal.com
Douglaston CEO sees 421a dead until 2026
The governor and real estate industry are gearing up to revive 421a, but developers should not count on success next year. Or the year after that. In fact, Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick said, it will probably be 2026 before politicians realize that construction of mixed-income apartment buildings in New York City is grinding to a halt without the tax break, which expired in June.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
New York City declared the most expensive city in the world
As New Yorkers, we've always known that living in New York City was expensive compared to other cities worldwide. Many often believed it to be the most expensive in the world. Still, it wasn't until a report released in recent days by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that declared New York City to, in fact, be the most expensive city on the planet.
Newly Opened Restaurant In Westchester Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare
A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews. Earlier Report - New Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening In Westchester CountyShah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesd…
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
cntraveler.com
New York City's Hotel Scene Is More Glamorous Than Ever
Hotel trends sweep over New York City in waves. The last sea change began in the 1980s, when Studio 54 impresario Ian Schrager pioneered the concept of the boutique hotel and “lobby socializing,” making the sleek bar with a 20-foot fireplace at his Royalton the hottest spot in town, as fashionable New Yorkers jockeyed to get past the velvet rope. Simply put, Schrager turned hotels into scenes.
yeahthatskosher.com
New Ownership & Kashrut at Five Fifty in the 5 Towns
The upscale Cedarhurst restaurant & takeout market, Five Fifty, has been owned by the Attias family for years, bringing their banner fish dishes and to-go items to the 5 Towns since the business’s inception as a French-style smokehouse back in 2016. As of this weekend, the business was sold...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
