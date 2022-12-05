Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Aging is driven by unbalanced genes, finds AI analysis of multiple species
Northwestern University researchers have discovered a previously unknown mechanism that drives aging. In a new study, researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze data from a wide variety of tissues, collected from humans, mice, rats and killifish. They discovered that the length of genes can explain most molecular-level changes that occur during aging.
Comments / 0