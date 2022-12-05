Falcons rolls past Chiefs, remain unbeaten

The Volunteer Falcons brought their unbeaten record south to Cherokee High School Friday night and stayed perfect with a 64-43 victory over the Chiefs.

The Falcons (7-0) jumped out to a 9-0 advantage, forcing the Chiefs to call two early timeouts. Colton McLain scored the Chiefs’ first basket ay the 5:30 mark of the quarter. The period featured a dunk by Falcon Cason Christian, Blake Head hit two 3-pointers to help the Falcons lead 19-12.

The second period saw a barrage of 3-pointers from the Falcons. Head hit three in the quarter and Bradin Minton, Joltin Harrison each hit a 3-pointer. Will Price scored six points in the quarter for the Chiefs. The Falcons led at halftime 35-24.

The Falcons blew the game open in the third quarter. They added four more 3-pointers, one each by Minton, Harrison, Conner Haynes and Andrew Knittel. Knittel also added a dunk. The Chiefs only managed four points in the third and trailed 52-28.

The Falcons cruised in the final period but did add two more highlight dunks from Christian. Will Price scored 10 points in the fourth for the Chiefs. The Falcons dribbled out the final minute with the score 64-43.

Will Price led the Chiefs with a game-high 20 points. Colton McLain added 11. Elisha Jones and Parker Travis each scored 5points and Joey Henley had 2.

The Falcons had a balanced attack, with four players in double-digits. Blake Head scored all 17 of his points in the first half. Andrew Knittel had 14, and Bradin Minton and Cason Christian had 10 each. Joltin Harrison had 9 points and Conner Haynes 4.

The Falcons have two home games next week, including Tuesday against Morristown, and Friday against Webb of Knoxville. Cherokee plays Tuesday at home against Cocke County and Friday at Clairborne County.

All photos by Randy Ball.