Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Arrest made in fatal Fort Lauderdale bus stop shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue. Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun. He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun. Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed. Another man was also hurt. He survived. Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.
NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
NBC Miami
Off-Duty Officer Killed in Fiery Crash in Boynton Beach
An off-duty officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department was killed Saturday morning in a fiery single-car crash. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Officer Dennis Castro, a 15-year veteran of the department, was killed in the crash around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard in the city. “Today is my toughest day...
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested and charged a man with the deadly shooting Monday outside of the city's Executive Airport. Alexander Perez, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of S. Perimeter Road...
NBC Miami
1 Person Killed in Fiery Car Crash in Southwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating a fiery car crash Sunday morning in southwest Miami that left one person dead. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue. Officers responded and found two cars involved with one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.
NBC Miami
Police Charge Two More Teens in Parking Garage Shooting at Dadeland Mall
Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged two additional teens in the shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall. Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, were charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two people were initially taken into custody after the incident, but only 18-year-old Alex Bryant Jr. was charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured
MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
Florida police officer killed in fiery crash while off-duty
A Boynton Beach Police Department officer was killed in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning.
NBC Miami
Reported Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Miramar
A reportedly fatal early morning car crash in Miramar caused a major roadway in the city to be shut down. Police were at the scene in the 8700 block of Pembroke Road, where at least one car was involved. The roadway was closed between 86th Avenue and Douglas Road as...
Off-duty Boynton Beach Police officer dies in car crash
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro, a 14-year veteran of the department, died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a single-car accident, the department said. Castro was off duty at the time. The department declined to say where the accident occurred or release any other details about the crash.
WPBF News 25
Witnesses force driver to stop after deadly hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist in West Palm Beach was killed Friday afternoon when he was hit by a driver that investigators said was clearly impaired. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Investigators said the impact threw the victim...
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 32-year-old man who went missing in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miramar. According to Miramar Police, 32-year-old Marquis Brisson was last seen on the 11900 block of Southwest 32nd Street, Thursday. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, khaki...
WSVN-TV
Traffic homicide investigation underway in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic homicide investigation is underway in Miramar after one person reportedly suffered serious injuries. It happened Sunday in the area of Southwest 87th Way and Pembroke Road in Miramar. Police said the incident involves four passengers that were inside a van. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
One-car accident claims SUV driver near Shoppes of Ibis in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH — An early morning crash claimed the life of an SUV driver Saturday after he struck a utility pole on Northlake Boulevard and the vehicle burst into flames, city police said. West Palm Beach police received a call at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle-monitoring subscription...
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized, 2 Treated for Injuries After Boat Explosion in Northeast Miami-Dade
A boat explosion Sunday morning in northeast Miami-Dade left four people injured with two of those victims taken to the hospital. The explosion took place at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th Street in the city of North Bay Village. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two of the...
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City woman arrested after pointing gun in road rage incident
A 35-year-old Florida City woman was arrested Friday after pointing a handgun during a road rage incident on U.S. 1. Courtney Taylor Orr was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two victims were in the same vehicle southbound on the 18-Mile Stretch at approximately 8:30 a.m. when...
Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead
MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole."Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash. She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.
WSVN-TV
William Dandy Middle School placed on lockdown after reports of armed man on campus; suspect in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School has been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a man on campus armed with a gun. For Lauderdale Police arrived to William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
Comments / 1